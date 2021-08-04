Novel tool to treat heart disease named finalist in WA Innovator of the Year 2021 Awards

Aug 4 2021Reviewed by Emily Henderson, B.Sc.

A new tool that provides cardiologists with rapid information to treat patients with heart disease and save lives lost from heart attacks is a finalist in the WA Innovator of the Year 2021 Awards.

Novel tool to treat heart disease named finalist in WA Innovator of the Year 2021 Awards
Dr Lachlan Kelsey. Image Credit: University of Western Australia

Apricot, an advanced coronary artery assessment tool, developed by a team of researchers from The University of Western Australia and the Harry Perkins Institute of Medical Research has been named a finalist in both the Rio Tinto Emerging and Wesfarmers Wellbeing Award categories.

It aims to provide new information to the cardiologist when they are treating a patient during catheterization theatre, known as the Cath Lab, where procedures such as stenting are carried out.

The new information combines the anatomical data that they can see on the images, with engineering-based information that they cannot see, to give them a better idea of how to treat the patient.

Associate Professor Barry Doyle and Dr Lachlan Kelsey from UWA’s School of Engineering and the Harry Perkins Institute of Medical Research developed the methods over the past seven years in collaboration with Professor Carl Schultz, the UWA Chair in Cardiology and an interventional cardiologist at Royal Perth Hospital.

Associate Professor Doyle said the technology began from a research question around wanting to advance understanding about how the mechanical forces contributed to disease in the artery and then evolved into a new suite of software tools.

Related Stories

“When treating patients, cardiologists often use many different types of images to see the problem,” Associate Professor Doyle said.

“Apricot merges the different images together to create an advanced 3D visualization of the diseased artery.

“The software then performs engineering simulations, similar to what would be used in oil and gas pipelines, to update the images with this new information.”

Apricot aims to do this in real-time while the patient is being treated in hospital, allowing the cardiologist to make better decisions and improve patient outcomes.

Associate Professor Doyle said roughly one in three Australians who had a heart attack and were treated in hospital (often by a stent placed in their coronary artery), either died or returned to hospital following another heart attack within three years.

Internationally, one in five of these patients will die from another heart attack or end up back in hospital with another heart attack within two years. We hope this new information will reduce the grim statistics, leading to better outcomes for the patient and savings for the hospital, as unexpected returns are very costly.”

Barry Doyle, Associate Professor, UWA’s School of Engineering

A company called Navier Medical has been established to commercialize the technology.

The WA Innovator of the Year 2021 winners will be announced at the November 3 awards ceremony.

Source:

University of Western Australia

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Return to play can be managed for athletes with genetic heart diseases, study suggests
Two types of blood pressure drugs provide equal benefits, but side effects differ
SwRI and UTSA collaborate to create computer model of heart's intricate inner structures
New tool could transform the management of cardiac sarcoidosis patients
Soft, stretchy ultrasound patch can continuously monitor blood flow in real time
Weight loss not given sufficient priority in the management of heart patients
Moderate drinking may be linked with decreased risk of heart attack and death in adults with CVD
Analysis: Keto diets place pregnant women and kidney disease patients at risk of adverse health effects

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
An overview on fitness to drive for patients with cardiovascular diseases