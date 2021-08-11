Alcohol consumption increases risk of several cancers while coffee protects against liver, skin cancer

Alcohol consumption is a major risk factor for several cancers including head & neck (mouth, pharynx, larynx), oesophageal and bowel cancer – as well as the more widely known links to breast and liver cancer – according to a new study funded by World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF), and published this week in Nature Communications. The study also found increased coffee consumption was associated with a lower risk of developing liver cancer and basal cell carcinoma of the skin.

The study looked at data from 860 reviews (meta-analyses) of published studies, which explored the association between food and nutrient intake and the risk of either developing or dying from 11 different cancers. According to NHS Digital, 65% of men and 50% of women in the UK had drunk alcohol in the last week. When alcohol is metabolized, it breaks down into chemicals which can bind to DNA, resulting in mutations which could become cancerous. Alcohol can also increase the levels of the hormones linked to the development of some types of breast cancer.

Coffee is one of the most commonly consumed beverages at a global level and it is thought that the beneficial effects of coffee consumption might be due to the antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that may protect against diseases triggered by inflammation like cancer.

This umbrella review confirms the evidence we have for alcohol and coffee in relation to cancer. Further research needs to better understand the mechanisms involved in the links between coffee and cancer as well as between alcohol and different cancer subtypes. As always, we continue to encourage limiting alcohol intake as part of our Cancer Prevention Recommendations which include being a healthy weight, being physically active and enjoying a diet rich in wholegrains, vegetables, fruit and pulses.”

Dr Giota Mitrou, Director of Research and Innovation, WCRF

The authors of the study are calling for more targeted public health policies in order to deter the known major diet related risk factors for cancer, particularly alcohol consumption.

