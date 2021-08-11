Two-arm molecule can deplete cancer-protecting cells to promote immune responses against tumors

A two-arm molecule can effectively deplete cancer-protecting cells inside tumors, allowing the immune system to fight off tumors without becoming overactive. The finding, published online in Science Translational Medicine, could lead to new types of cancer immunotherapies.

"By effectively removing these immune-suppressive cells inside tumors instead of in the whole body, the immune system can attack cancers without causing harmful autoimmune conditions," said study leader Yang-Xin Fu, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Pathology, Immunology, and Radiation Oncology at UT Southwestern. Dr. Fu co-led this study with Anli Zhang, Ph.D., and Zhenhua Ren, Ph.D., two postdoctoral researchers in his lab.

For decades, researchers have known that the immune system not only plays a key role in battling cancers through the direct action of killer T cells and other components, but also opposes these efforts through cells known as regulatory T cells (Tregs). These Tregs help to regulate the immune response by preventing various immune cells from becoming overactive and causing autoimmune diseases. However, they also accumulate in tumors, shielding them from immune attack.

Tregs maintain a balance of two proteins on their surfaces – CTLA-4 and CD47 – that respectively broadcast "eat me" and "don't eat me" signals to phagocytes that keep Tregs in check, explained Dr. Fu. Various immunotherapies have sought to boost the "eat me" signal or decrease the "don't eat me signal" to reduce Tregs in tumors. However, each strategy has drawbacks: Increasing the "eat me" signal has systemic effects that spur autoimmunity, while decreasing the "don't eat me" signal has only shown promise for treating blood cancers, such as leukemias.

Related Stories

Searching for a new way to deplete Tregs, Drs. Fu, Zhang, Ren, and their colleagues created a two-arm molecule that simultaneously increases the "eat me" signal while blocking the "don't eat me" signal to prompt phagocytes to consume those immune suppressive cells. When it was injected into mouse models of colon cancer, they found that it preferentially depleted Tregs in tumors without affecting those in the rest of the body, sparing the animals from treatment-induced autoimmune disease. However, dosing these animals with equivalent, separate amounts of the "eat me" booster and "don't eat me" blocker had systemic autoimmune side effects, suggesting that combining them within one molecule is key to reaching Tregs in tumors.

As the number of Tregs decreased with treatment, the animals' tumors shrank significantly. This strategy also worked in mice carrying human lung cancer tumors, suggesting that it could be viable in human patients.

"In the past, there's been no way to get rid of these suppressive Tregs without severe toxicity," Dr. Fu said. "Our study suggests a way to this outcome."

Dr. Fu holds the Mary Nell and Ralph B. Rogers Professorship in Immunology and is a member of the Harold C. Simmons Comprehensive Cancer Center, rated as one of the 25 best centers for cancer care in the nation by U.S. News & World Report. He is a consulting adviser to Aetio Biotherapy.

Source:

UT Southwestern Medical Center

Journal reference:

Zhang, A., et al. (2021) Dual targeting of CTLA-4 and CD47 on Treg cells promotes immunity against solid tumors. Science Translational Medicine. doi.org/10.1126/scitranslmed.abg8693.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Long COVID may be due to persistent immune disturbances
Analysis finds stable or decreasing trends in cervical cancer incidence and mortality
Vitamin D supplementation could reduce opioid doses in palliative cancer treatment
Scientists use AI to identify new biomarkers for breast cancer
Research explores how cancer cells develop resistance to chemotherapy
Many men with prostate cancer may be making treatment choices without understanding all options
Discovery may enable the development of new therapies to kill aggressive cancer cells
Alcohol consumption increases risk of several cancers while coffee protects against liver, skin cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Experimental drug combination extends survival in mice with lung cancer, study finds