New evidence-based resources to guide treatment of plaque psoriasis

A range of evidence-based resources are now available from the Targeted Therapies Alliance to assist dermatologists and their patients in shared decision making in the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

NPS MedicineWise spokesperson Jonathan Dartnell says plaque psoriasis is a common systemic inflammatory condition that mostly affects the skin.

“While the condition currently does not have a cure, it can be well controlled, hence there is a need to support people with plaque psoriasis to understand and follow the treatment to get the best results.

“The members of the Targeted Therapies Alliance have worked closely with the Australasian College of Dermatologists and Psoriasis Australia to create these resources which were developed with input from consumers with plaque psoriasis,” he said.

Australasian College of Dermatologists Fellow A/Prof Stephen Shumack says the resources were developed through a collaborative effort.

These resources were designed to support optimal patient outcomes by helping improve understanding of, and adherence to, the treatments for plaque psoriasis. The resources cover topical treatments such as creams and ointments, to phototherapy and systemic treatments." Jonathan Dartnell, Spokesperson, NPS MedicineWise

The new resources include:

A fact sheet that provides consumers with an overview of the topical treatment options (such as creams and ointments) and questions to ask their doctor to make sure they understand why, how and when to use their topical treatments.

A decision aid to help consumers talk with their doctor about treatment options if topical treatments are not enough.

An action plan and information to address some of the myths and help adherence to low-dose methotrexate.

Part of a wider three-year program to ensure the best possible health and economic outcomes from the use of biological and other specialized medicines, the new dermatology resources complement existing Targeted Therapies Alliance resources focused on gastroenterological and rheumatological conditions.