Researchers explore the benefits of older people participating in environmental citizen science projects

Aug 17 2021Reviewed by Emily Henderson, B.Sc.

A spot of sunshine, a love of nature, and a desire to make a difference – it’s a simple combination, but together, these three elements could be key to improving physical activity, health, and wellbeing of older South Australians.

Researchers explore the benefits of older people participating in environmental citizen science projects
Image Credit: University of South Australia

In a new research project conducted by the University of South Australia, researchers are exploring the physical and social benefits of older people (aged 50+) participating in environmental citizen science projects.

Supported by Office for Ageing Well, SA Health and outlined in South Australia's Plan for Ageing Well 2020-2025, the project aims to identify ways for people to grow and sustain meaningful connections as they age.

Rooted in the environment, the citizen science projects involve weekly guided nature walks with an experienced environmental researcher. The walks take place in local parks and walking trails across metropolitan Adelaide, where participants photograph and record wildlife observations using an app called iNaturalist.

Citizen science describes a community-based approach to scientific inquiry by people who are not officially ‘scientists’, but willing to contribute to scientific knowledge by engaging in local projects.

Related Stories

Lead researcher, UniSA’s Professor Craig Williams, says the new study will provide valuable insights for ageing well in South Australia.

“For all of us to live well, we must work towards a future where everyone has the opportunity, support, and encouragement to maintain and develop meaningful connections,” Prof Williams says.

“We also need opportunities that are varied and plentiful, so that we can create meaning and purpose in our lives, no matter what our age. This is especially important in an ageing society, where loneliness and isolation have become major societal concerns.

“From our previous studies, older South Australians have told us that they’re willing and able to take part in environmentally-based citizen science excursions."

We also know that older people find these activities engaging and meaningful – they like being able to contribute to environmental science projects, and of course, being around other people. But what we don’t know is how environmental citizen science projects can benefit people’s physical health or overall wellbeing. This is the focus of our current study.”

Professor Craig Williams, Lead Researcher, UniSA

The team is now looking for people to take part in the next series of citizen science projects.

Source:

University of South Australia

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

What is the potential of microphysiological systems in COVID-19 research?
Study confirms dual beneficial effect of physical activity in depression
Experts call for immediate action to ensure physical activity is built into everyday lives
Research suggests toll-like receptor 4 appears to play role in severe COVID
Research debunks myth that COVID vaccination promotes mutations
Study reports low risk for COVID-19 in Emergency Medical Service personnel exposed to aerosol-generating procedures
Is niclosamide a potential SARS-CoV-2 antiviral inhibitor?
New research examines the elimination of the B.1.362 + L452R variant in Israel

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
How do Australians inform themselves about the COVID-19 pandemic?