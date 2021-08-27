SUSU scientists conduct CFD study to monitor the spread of respiratory viruses in enclosed areas

Scientists from the South Ural State University (SUSU) have conducted a CFD Study for monitoring the spread of respiratory viruses in closed spaces. According to the researchers, the new development will prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other viral infections in spaces where people study or work like educational institutions or offices. The results were published in the Journal of Hazardous Materials.

Respiratory viral infections are transmitted from person to person primarily through airborne droplets as a result of direct or indirect contact. Distances between people in closed spaces do not always provide protection against viruses due to air circulation. That is why the proper positioning of barriers is one of the most effective ways to reduce the spread of respiratory viruses in enclosed areas.

The SUSU scientist has conducted a CFD (Computational Fluid Dynamics) study that allows to analyze droplet flows in the air and to determine the effective location of barriers protecting people in a room.

The approach of CFD is a combination of computer codes and programs that allows the simulation of different physical and chemical processes. It is used in almost all areas of research, while CFD itself is applied in a wide range of scientific fields – from supersonic aviation to bio-energy and others. The study simulates the real situation in classrooms as accurately as possible."

Afrasyab Khan, Senior Researcher of the Department of Hydraulics and Hydro-pneumatic Systems, Polytechnic Institute, SUSU

According to him, thanks to the CFD, enterprises will be able to maintain a normal pace of work and avoid quarantine during adverse epidemiological situations.

This study is a starting point for detailed examination of various scenarios by using the theoretical and experimental approaches. Cooperation is planned at both national and international levels."

Afrasyab Khan, Senior Researcher

In the future, the scientists plan to develop the strategy based on such CFD studies through which in different scenarios like offices, railway stations, airports, harbors, and factories, SOP's will be established to work without shutting the operations down.

Source:

South Ural State University

Journal reference:

Mirzaie, M., et al. (2021) COVID-19 spread in a classroom equipped with partition - A CFD approach. Journal of Hazardous Materials. doi.org/10.1016/j.jhazmat.2021.126587.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Factors affecting SARS-CoV-2 transmission and outbreak control in densely populated areas
Off-season resurgence of respiratory viruses poses a threat to vulnerable infants
Improved understanding of aerosol transmission could help control airborne respiratory viruses
Children exposed to second-hand marijuana smoke may experience viral respiratory infections
Study: Awake prone positioning can reduce the need for mechanical ventilation in COVID-19 patients
How antibody production in the lungs can determine severe respiratory infections
Preliminary study suggests nitric oxide may be a potential treatment for COVID-19 respiratory failure
New study reveals unique immune responses to SARS-CoV-2, Ebola and respiratory syncytial virus using B cell repertoire analysis

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Newly developed CPAP System provides a cost-effective respiratory device for COVID patients