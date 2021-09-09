Study identifies predictors of hospitalizations or emergency department encounters for older people

Sep 9 2021

One in five South Australians will experience an unplanned hospitalization or emergency department presentation within 90 days of undertaking an aged care assessment, according to new research by the University of South Australia and the South Australian Health and Medical Research Institute.

Study identifies predictors of hospitalizations or emergency department encounters for older people
Older people account for 42 per cent of hospitalizations in Australia. Image Credit: University of South Australia

The large-scale study, which analysed the outcomes of 22,130 people who had an aged care eligibility assessment (ACAT), also found 25 predictors that identify older people most at risk of being hospitalized.

These risk factors include level of frailty, types of medications taken, and frequency of after-hours services use.

Lead researcher Professor Maria Inacio says the findings suggest that the ACAT, which 186,000 Australians undertake every year, is a promising period to implement programs targeted at reducing hospitalization for older Australians.

We can identify moderately well those most at risk of being hospitalized, meaning we can determine the older people who need the most follow up after their assessment.

If we provide targeted treatment or therapies during this time, we can not only provide better support to older people transitioning to care, but we could reduce overcrowding and ramping in our hospitals as well.

We found 25 specific predictors of either hospitalizations or emergency department encounters, including recent history of high use of after-hours services, prior hospitalization, and certain medications.”

Professor Maria Inacio, Lead Researcher

In 2018 in Australia, older people accounted for 16 per cent of the population and 42 per cent of the hospitalizations and 49 per cent of the days spent in hospital.

Related Stories

Prof Inacio, who oversees the national database Registry of Senior Australians, says reducing the amount of time older people spend in hospitals is better for everyone, and the study offers practical recommendations to help this happen.  

“Our findings can help ensure older people have the best care, and their families, clinicians, and aged care providers are informed on how to best care for them,” she says.

“Older people are usually on a lot of medication, for example. We found that after a certain number of medications they are at a higher risk of unplanned hospitalizations.

“Optimised medication management is one potential area that could be implemented through existing programs such as home medicine reviews. This is a Medicare-subsidised program for older people living in the community, yet it is not used as often as it should be.

“Frailty is also a significant predictor of hospitalizations, and this is another factor we could address following an ACAT assessment.

“If we invest in services and care that can help reduce frailty – things like encouraging physical exercise if possible, or comprehensive management with geriatric specialists and appropriate allied health professionals – we could improve older people’s quality of life and reduce the impact on our hospitals at the same time.”

The research paper ‘Predictors of short-term hospitalization and emergency department presentations in aged care’ was published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society in June.

The study is part of the wider State Action on Avoidable Rehospitalizations and Unplanned Admissions in South Australia (STAAR-SA) project led by Professor Maria Crotty (Flinders University), Professor Gillian Harvey (Flinders University), and Prof Inacio (SAHMRI/UniSA). The project involves collaboration with SA Health, all state local health networks, and several stakeholders from both the health care and aged care sectors.

This study was funded by the National Health and Medical Research Council accredited Health Translation SA, through the Medical Research Future Fund Rapid Applied Research Translation Program.

Source:

University of South Australia

Journal reference:

Inacio, M.C., et al. (2021) Predictors of short-term hospitalization and emergency department presentations in aged care. Journal of the American Geriatrics Society. doi.org/10.1111/jgs.17317.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Math and language processed by separate networks in the brain, reveals research
Study reports low risk for COVID-19 in Emergency Medical Service personnel exposed to aerosol-generating procedures
Research suggests toll-like receptor 4 appears to play role in severe COVID
Severe COVID-19 is associated with expansion of immature myeloid cells and inflammation
Research aims to reduce the loss of speech and language in epilepsy patients
Research highlights inequalities in England's COVID vaccine coverage
Do kidney transplant recipients need a third booster dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine?
Is niclosamide a potential SARS-CoV-2 antiviral inhibitor?

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Research probes interaction between SARS-CoV-2 and influenza