New dashboard intends to drive collaborations in cancer and Covid-19 research

The cancer and Covid-19 research dashboard is a public resource that lists research projects looking at the impact of Covid-19 on cancer care and patients.

The dashboard was developed by NCRI, Cancer Research UK, the National Cancer Registration and Analysis Service (NCRAS), and the Cancer Alliance Data, Evaluation and Analysis Service (CADEAS). The intention is to drive collaborations in the field and identify gaps in research activity or opportunities for new research.

Related Stories

The Covid-19 pandemic has impacted cancer services and patients, driving new research into quantifying and understanding this impact across the pathway, including changes to the detection, treatment, and long-term follow-up of cancers and the effects of the pandemic, direct and indirect, on patients' experiences and quality of life.

A list of ongoing and completed research projects has been collated and made publicly available to enable researchers to:

  • Identify gaps in activity and opportunities for new research
  • Avoid duplication of effort
  • Drive collaborations in the field
  • Understand potential data needs of this new research area

To date, 89 studies have been identified and uploaded to the dashboard. NCRI, Cancer Research UK, the National Cancer Registration and Analysis Service (NCRAS), and the Cancer Alliance Data, Evaluation and Analysis Service (CADEAS) gathered information on these studies using publicly available information and knowledge of projects or via formal and informal networks. NCRI now hopes that researchers will submit their studies via the online form to ensure the dashboard remains a valuable and up-to-date resource.

The dashboard is not intended to draw insights or conclusions about cancer and Covid-19 from the content captured or endorse the listed projects or studies in any way.

Source:

National Cancer Research Institute

Posted in: Medical Condition News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Research probes interaction between SARS-CoV-2 and influenza
Restoring beneficial gut microbes to enhance the efficacy of cancer immunotherapy
Advancements in the diagnosis and treatment of prostate cancer are saving more lives
Research suggests current smokers not at excess risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection
Study finds 24% higher prostate cancer risk among rescue/recovery workers after World Trade Center attacks
Cellular program could turn T cells into effective cancer killers
Tumor-related risk factors affect conversion of active surveillance to treatment for prostate cancer
Second- or third-degree relatives could influence a person's risk of developing colorectal cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Research highlights inequalities in England's COVID vaccine coverage