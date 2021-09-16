Women exposed to high levels of PFAS more likely to stop breastfeeding early

Women with higher levels of PFAS in their system may be 20% more likely to stop breastfeeding early, according to a new study published in the Endocrine Society's Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are manmade chemicals used as oil and water repellents and coatings for common products including cookware, carpets and textiles. These endocrine-disrupting chemicals do not break down when they are released into the environment, and they continue to accumulate over time. PFAS chemicals can affect pregnancy outcomes, the timing of puberty and other aspects of reproductive health.

Our findings are important because almost every human on the planet is exposed to PFAS. These man-made chemicals accumulate in our bodies and have detrimental effects on reproductive health. Early unwanted weaning has been traditionally attributed to psychological factors, which are without a doubt important, but hopefully our research will help shift the focus and highlight that not all mothers can breastfeed despite good intentions and support from family and healthcare professionals."

Clara Amalie Gade Timmermann, Ph.D., study's first author, assistant professor of the University of Southern Denmark in Copenhagen, Denmark

The researchers analyzed blood samples for PFAS and prolactin concentrations from up to 1,286 pregnant women from the Odense Child Cohort. The women provided information about the duration of breastfeeding in weekly text messages or questionnaires at three and eighteen months postpartum. The researchers found women with higher levels of PFAS in their system were 20% more likely to stop breastfeeding early.

"Because breastfeeding is crucial to promote both child and maternal health, adverse PFAS effects on the ability to breastfeed may have long-term health consequences," Timmermann said.

Source:

The Endocrine Society

Journal reference:

Timmerman, C.A.G., et al. (2021) Pregnancy Exposure to Perfluoroalkyl Substances, Prolactin Concentrations and Breastfeeding in the Odense Child Cohort. The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. doi.org/10.1210/clinem/dgab638.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Under pressure, Montana hospital considers adding psych beds amid a shortage
Research highlights inequalities in England's COVID vaccine coverage
Study: Nearly one in five patients with malignant pleural mesothelioma contracted COVID-19
Research suggests current smokers not at excess risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection
Breastfeeding women and their babies: the outcomes after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination
Research probes interaction between SARS-CoV-2 and influenza
Severe COVID-19 is associated with expansion of immature myeloid cells and inflammation
Study compares three types of state legislations aimed at ensuring adequate nurse staffing

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Pregnancy complications with COVID-19