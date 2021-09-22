Study examines racial differences in receipt of cancer screenings among women

Women who do not receive recommended cancer screenings are at a higher risk of morbidity and mortality. But why is it that some women are more likely to receive cancer screenings than others? A new study examined differences in receipt of cancer screenings by race. Study results will be presented during The North American Menopause Society (NAMS) Annual Meeting in Washington, DC, September 22-25, 2021.

To evaluate the impact that race plays on a woman's likelihood to have a colonoscopy, mammogram, or pap smear within the recommended time intervals, researchers from at University of Pittsburgh studied nearly 900 women, of which 12% were White, 36% were Black, 49% were Hispanic, and 3% were other races/ethnicities. Going into the study, the researchers hypothesized that White women would be more likely to receive cancer screenings than women from other racial and ethnic groups. However, this was not always the case.

Related Stories

While White women were more likely than Black and Hispanic women to have up-to-date colon cancer screening in unadjusted analysis, they were less likely to have up-to-date mammograms than Black women. However, once researchers adjusted the analysis for such covariates as income, employment, education, disabilities, health insurance, age, BMI, comorbidities, smoking status, marital status, and trust in healthcare, racial differences in colon cancer screening became statistically insignificant. Of these factors, disability and health insurance coverage played the greatest role in helping to explain disparities.

After adjusting for such covariates, only mammogram frequency remained race-dependent. Roughly 80% of study participants reported receiving a mammogram within the past two years. In comparison, 83% reported having cervical cancer screening in the last five years with no difference by race. Of the women over 50, only 58% had up-to-date colon screening.

"Knowing which women are less likely to receive cancer screenings can help target quality improvement initiatives to patients most in need," says Dr. Holly Thomas from the University of Pittsburgh School and lead author of the study. "The aim of this analysis was to examine the differences in receipt of cancer screenings by race within a community sample from one geographic location while controlling for other key variables."

This cross-sectional survey was conducted in selected underserved areas of Chicago.

It is important for healthcare professionals to understand the factors that may interfere with their patients' abilities and willingness to undergo recommended cancer screenings, so they need to have meaningful conversations that are tailored to specific patient situations."

Dr. Stephanie Faubion, NAMS medical director

Source:

The North American Menopause Society (NAMS)

Posted in: Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New data shows benefit of drug combination for metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer
Those undergoing treatment for hematological malignancies show reduced immune response to COVID-19 vaccines
Research could lead to new treatment option for breast cancer patients with brain metastases
Many cancer survivors continue to suffer long-term burdensome symptoms, study shows
New imaging technique can change the landscape of prostate cancer detection and treatment
Compound extracted from orchid could be a potential treatment option for prostate cancer
Scientists identify new approach to overcome resistance to cancer immunotherapy
Increased presence of certain bacteria in the gut may indicate colon cancer risk

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Novel drug combinations improve progression-free survival for patients with advanced NSCLC