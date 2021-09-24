Spirit Halloween continues to raise money for hospitalized kids despite challenging times

Spirit Halloween stores are now open and the specialty retailer is once again helping make the hospital less scary for kids by fundraising for the Child Life and Creative Arts Therapy Department at UC Davis Children's Hospital.

Shoppers can download this coupon and visit the following locations or purchase online at www.spirithalloween.com through Oct. 31, 2021. The UC Davis Child Life and Creative Arts Therapy Department will receive 10% of purchases made at these stores:

With this coupon (PDF), 10% of your purchase will benefit UC Davis Children's Hospital.

5400 Date Avenue, Sacramento

6130 Birdcage Lane, Citrus Heights

6660 Lonetree Blvd., Rocklin

3964 Missouri Flat Road, Placerville

2705 Geer Road, Turlock

3440 McHenry, Modesto

3401 Dale Road #A01A, Modesto Mall

1270 Churn Creek Road, Redding

Despite challenging times and increased pressure on hospitals during COVID-19, Spirit Halloween continues to pull out the stops to benefit hospitalized kids. Pandemic protocols will not allow for a Spirit Halloween party onsite at UC Davis Children's Hospital, so the specialty retail store is donating treats and free costumes for us to distribute to our patients. Combine this with Spirit's generous contributions to our child life fellowship and education program, and we can continue to provide the best care to our kids and their families throughout the year." Diana Sundberg, Manager, UC Davis Child Life and Creative Arts Therapy Department

Spirit Halloween's Spirit of Children Foundation raises money annually for child life programs across the U.S. These programs are dedicated to helping minimize the anxiety of hospitalization, increasing understanding and strengthening coping skills for sick and injured children and their families. Spirit Halloween donations fund training and supervision for aspiring certified child life specialists. In 2020, Spirit Halloween donated nearly $102,000 to the UC Davis Child Life and Creative Arts Therapy Department. This record-setting donation eclipsed the previous year by $30,000.