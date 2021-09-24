UC Davis Health begins administering Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 booster shots to patients

Based on the recent release of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations for a third dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, UC Davis Health began administering booster shots to patients at its area clinics and to employees on the medical campus today.

Eligible patients include those 66 and older as well as those 18-65 years of age who are immunocompromised, at high risk of severe COVID-19 complications or face occupational risks (i.e., health care workers, first responders and teachers). UC Davis health care workers fall into the latter category, which is why nurses, doctors and other medical system employees also began receiving the Pfizer booster today.

Booster shot appointments are now available and UC Davis Health is reaching out to their patients today to alert them to the availability of the boosters for patients who received the Pfizer vaccine or received one dose of Pfizer and one dose of Moderna at least six months ago. Patients who only received the Moderna vaccine are not eligible. This is because the Moderna vaccine seems to be more effective against the Delta variant.

Go to the UC Davis Health COVID-19 website to learn more about the criteria regarding who is eligible to get the booster or to schedule an appointment through MyTurn or MyUCDavisHealth.