Active-learning methods promote better comprehension and memory

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in widespread disruptions to traditional schooling and has led to renewed interest in evaluating the best and most effective approaches to teaching and learning. In a series of vignettes, education experts describe the growing bodies of research that demonstrate the benefits of "active learning," which puts students more in the driver's seat through discussions, interactive technologies, and other strategies to engage learners and deepen understanding.

Related Stories

Use of these approaches shows that they can not only lead to cognitive benefits and academic success, but also socioemotional support, particularly for students challenged by traditional passive learning approaches.

Research also suggests that such approaches promote better comprehension and memory. Here, education researchers and experts weigh in on novel methods that support active learning in classrooms from pre-school to college and beyond, including in the community.

Examples include a transformed bus stop in West Philadelphia designed to spark parent-child interactions, which are known to promote better language skills; efforts to guide children into less-structured activities, shown to improve executive function; and physically active learning, which can support the ability of students to model the world and discover patterns.

Source:

American Association for the Advancement of Science

Journal reference:

Nesra Yannier, et al. (2021) Active learning: “Hands-on” meets “minds-on”. Science. doi.org/10.1126/science.abj9957.

Posted in: Child Health News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Research finds increases in 'pandemic brain' after COVID-19 lockdowns
The importance of handwashing in the COVID-19 era: Back to basics
COVID-19 vaccination status among US college students
Antibody kinetics in recovered COVID-19 patients
People with prior mental health problems more severely affected during the pandemic
COVID-19 pandemic has triggered greatest declines in life expectancy since World War II
Scientists develop 'elite' antibodies capable of defeating coronavirus variants at extremely low dosage
mRNA-based and adenoviral vector-based COVID-19 vaccines elicit diverse humoral immunity

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness barely affected by Delta variant, research suggests