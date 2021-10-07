RedShift BioAnalytics Celebrates Opening of StructIR Scientific Services Lab with the Launch of the StructIR Lab Grant Program

RedShift BioAnalytics (RedShiftBio), a company providing next-generation platform technology enabling measurements of previously undetectable structure changes in biomolecules, announced the opening of their scientific services lab, StructIR Lab.

Known for its Microfluidic Modulation Spectroscopy (MMS) technology, RedShiftBio’s StructIR Lab will provide institutions with the ability to access the ground-breaking technology for sample testing and proof-of-concept experiments. To celebrate the grand opening, the company is also announcing a StructIR Lab Grant program which will fund two research projects conducted at the lab.

The StructIR Lab houses several of the company’s flagship AQS3pro instruments and is staffed by a dedicated scientific team of MMS experts. Customers can either come to the lab and work side-by-side with the staff to gain hands-on experience or can choose to send samples for remote processing.

MMS overcomes many of the limitations of traditional spectroscopy-based technologies with ultrasensitive, highly reproducible, automated structural measurements of proteins and other biomolecules. It can be used for a wide range of applications from formulation development of mAb-based biotherapeutics to robust measurements of ADCs, AAVs, and mRNA.

Key features of the AQS3pro instrument include:

Ability to measure wide range of native sample concentrations from <0.1 mg/ml to >200 mg/ml

Fully automated sample-handling, with both 24 and 96 well plate formats

Real-time background subtraction eliminates need to dialyse samples

Detection of <2% change in secondary structure even at low concentrations

Advanced onboard data analytics enabling rapid and robust data interpretation and reporting

We are excited to celebrate the opening of our StructIR Lab with the launch of our grant program. The grant program will expand access to our novel MMS technology to groups who are researching and developing pivotal biotherapeutics and vaccines. Our AQS3pro has seen wide adoption by the majority of the world’s leading biopharmaceutical companies, reducing development time, improving product quality, and de-risking development.” Julien Bradley, CEO of RedShiftBio

The 2021 StructIR Lab Grant program will provide two winners access to the AQS3pro and the lab’s staff for sample testing and analysis. The program is open to applicants in North America and Europe starting October 6.

Applicants will need to complete and submit a grant application, available through the RedShiftBio website, by November 15 to be considered for this grant. The winners will be selected by a review committee and announced November 22. For more information on the application process and to submit your application click here.

About RedShiftBio

RedShiftBioⓇ is a forward-thinking technology company providing a powerful, life sciences platform for reliable and accurate detection of pivotal changes in molecular structure that affect the critical quality attributes governing the safety, efficacy, and stability of biomolecules and their raw materials.

The company has developed a powerful new analytical technique, Microfluidic Modulation Spectroscopy (MMS) that provides comprehensive information across five key measurements, in a single automated analysis. RedShiftBio is headquartered out of Burlington, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.redshiftbio.com.