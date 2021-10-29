Johns Hopkins Children's Center brings Halloween to pediatric patients

Johns Hopkins Children's Center brought Halloween to pediatric patients today with its annual celebration. During this year's festivities, about 50 staff members from both adult and pediatric units around the Children's Center and The Johns Hopkins Hospital dressed in costumes and visited pediatric inpatient units to share special treats with patients. Dozens of other staff members volunteered their time to pack goodie bags or donned costumes on the inpatient units to help the children celebrate.

No child wants to be in the hospital during a holiday. We try to bring Halloween to our patients to help them feel the joy of the holiday since they aren't able to go outside and trick or treat." Peyton Pike, senior child life specialist and special programs coordinator at the Children's Center and the event's organizer

The Child Life Department at the Children's Center also held additional Halloween-themed activities for inpatients this week, including a pumpkin decorating contest and door sign decorating.

Families outside the hospital should also remember to stay safe while celebrating Halloween this year. Children's Center experts recommend families consider getting their child vaccinated against COVID-19 when they are able. Children should wear face masks if physical distancing can't be maintained, and wash their hands or use hand sanitizer.

Pictures and video are available from the Children's Center Halloween celebration, and Pike is available for media interviews. Pediatric infectious diseases experts are available to discuss with media how families everywhere can safely celebrate Halloween.