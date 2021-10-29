Maternal vitamin D deficiency associated with higher risk of ASD in offspring

Maternal vitamin D deficiency during pregnancy was associated with 44% increased risk of ASD in the offspring when compared to mothers who had sufficient levels of vitamin D during pregnancy. The study was conducted in collaboration with researchers from the University of Turku, Finland, and Columbia University, New York.

Low maternal vitamin D intake during pregnancy can influence the development of autism in the child along with genetic factors, maternal smoking, parental age at birth, and obstetric complications.

Related Stories

The result remained the same when other factors such as maternal age, immigration, smoking, psychopathology, substance abuse, the gestational week of blood draw, season of blood collection, and gestational age were taken into consideration.

"The results are significant for public health as vitamin D deficiency is readily preventable," states first author, Professor Andre Sourander from the University of Turku, Finland.

The research group has previously shown that vitamin D deficiency is also associated with an increased risk of ADHD in the offspring.

The serum samples were collected before the national recommendation for vitamin D supplementation during pregnancy was introduced in Finland. The current recommendation for pregnant women is a daily supplement of 10 micrograms of vitamin D throughout the year.

"Vitamin D deficiency is a major global problem," Professor Sourander remarks.

The study included 1,558 cases of ASD and an equal number of matched controls born in Finland between January 1987 and December 2004, followed up until December 2015. The results were published in the Biological Psychiatry journal.

Source:

University of Turku

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Oxytocin does not appear to overcome social deficits in children with ASD, study suggests
Autistic children who have impaired executive functioning skills can face challenges at school
National vitamin D intake recommendations and food fortification program have benefitted Finnish adults
New research highlights the quality of life and mental health issues of adults with autism
Unusual visual inspection of objects by infants may predict later diagnosis of ASD
UC Davis experts offer advice to help children with autism transition back to in-person school
Using videos for automated detection of autism spectrum disorder in young children
Pre-emptive intervention during infancy reduces the likelihood of autism diagnosis

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study highlights the importance of routine suicide risk screenings in children with ASD