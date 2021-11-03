VirtaMed Appoints Elisabet Lund as CFO

VirtaMed, the Zurich-based world leader in surgical simulation, has announced that Elizabet Lund has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the company, effective November 15, 2021.

Lund – a former CFO for the Swedish vascular simulation company Mentice AB – brings over two decades of experience in senior finance and leadership to VirtaMed’s executive team.

We are extremely pleased to welcome Elisabet to VirtaMed and benefit from her familiarity with the rapidly growing medical education industry,” said Dr. Raimundo Sierra, founder and CEO of VirtaMed. “Elisabet is the perfect fit to build on our strong financial position and support our team as it continues to develop.”

Lund holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Gothenburg. Among her many accomplishments with Mentice AB includes listing the company on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in 2019.

I am very excited about joining VirtaMed and look forward to the opportunity to work with a highly committed and professional team and to be a part of VirtaMed’s journey ahead,” said Lund.

