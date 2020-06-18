Swiss-based VirtaMed provides surgical training in hospitals with mobile simulation lab

As Switzerland enters Phase 3 of COVID-19 restrictions, Zurich-based VirtaMed brings medical training to hospitals across the country with a mobile surgical simulation lab.

Swiss-based VirtaMed provides surgical training in hospitals with mobile simulation lab

Medical education has come into the spotlight as many surgeons have had reduced time in the operating room due to COVID-19 precautions. As a global leader in medical simulation training, Swiss-based VirtaMed will use the coming months as a unique opportunity to provide courses with their latest surgical simulators in hospitals. From St. Gallen to Geneva, surgical departments will welcome a mobile simulation lab that is kitted out with virtual reality simulators and run by an expert team.

Dr. Martina Vitz, Head of Training & Education at VirtaMed, has worked for over 15 years in simulation training, including 10 years as the Director of the laparoscopic training center in Zurich.

Over the past months we received a lot of requests for training. I am so pleased to offer it on-site and using VirtaMed’s newest fleet of simulators.”

Dr. Martina Vitz, Head of Training & Education at VirtaMed

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, VirtaMed has unveiled a laparoscopic training solution that brings a new generation of technology to surgical training. The simulator has been in development for many years, and VirtaMed brought forward the release so that surgeons could benefit from training as soon as possible.

Since VirtaMed simulators are developed and produced in Switzerland, we are passionate about bringing them to Swiss residents. I am sure that the mobile simulation lab will be able to deliver training in neighboring countries as soon as the travel situation permits.”

Isabel Gauggel, Senior International Business Manager at VirtaMed

VirtaMed’s simulators offer the possibility to practice surgical skills outside of the operating room, and to improve these skills using data-driven performance feedback. Courses using the simulator are eligible for Continuing Medical Education (CME) credits.

Source:

VirtaMed

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Healthcare News

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Antibiotic Resistance: The Patient Perspective
Parents stress over work and children's wellbeing while in lockdown
Should school closures related to COVID-19 be continued long-term?
New evidence suggests that schools should be kept closed to prevent COVID-19 spread
Occupational risk for COVID-19
UVA Health increasing access to food allergy clinical trials and expanding research
Low-molecular-weight drugs could help against COVID-19 says study
Going global. Scottish online medical specialist signs another international deal with Australian nurse college

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Developing a new rapid test for COVID-19

News-Medical speaks to Professor Matt Gibson about his groundbreaking research where his team has developed a new rapid test for COVID-19 detection.

Developing a new rapid test for COVID-19

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Yoga eases depressive symptoms in people with other mental health issues