Swiss-based VirtaMed provides surgical training in hospitals with mobile simulation lab

As Switzerland enters Phase 3 of COVID-19 restrictions, Zurich-based VirtaMed brings medical training to hospitals across the country with a mobile surgical simulation lab.

Medical education has come into the spotlight as many surgeons have had reduced time in the operating room due to COVID-19 precautions. As a global leader in medical simulation training, Swiss-based VirtaMed will use the coming months as a unique opportunity to provide courses with their latest surgical simulators in hospitals. From St. Gallen to Geneva, surgical departments will welcome a mobile simulation lab that is kitted out with virtual reality simulators and run by an expert team.

Dr. Martina Vitz, Head of Training & Education at VirtaMed, has worked for over 15 years in simulation training, including 10 years as the Director of the laparoscopic training center in Zurich.

Over the past months we received a lot of requests for training. I am so pleased to offer it on-site and using VirtaMed’s newest fleet of simulators.” Dr. Martina Vitz, Head of Training & Education at VirtaMed

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, VirtaMed has unveiled a laparoscopic training solution that brings a new generation of technology to surgical training. The simulator has been in development for many years, and VirtaMed brought forward the release so that surgeons could benefit from training as soon as possible.

Since VirtaMed simulators are developed and produced in Switzerland, we are passionate about bringing them to Swiss residents. I am sure that the mobile simulation lab will be able to deliver training in neighboring countries as soon as the travel situation permits.” Isabel Gauggel, Senior International Business Manager at VirtaMed

VirtaMed’s simulators offer the possibility to practice surgical skills outside of the operating room, and to improve these skills using data-driven performance feedback. Courses using the simulator are eligible for Continuing Medical Education (CME) credits.