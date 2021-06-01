VirtaMed appoints Andy Weymann, MD, MBA, to Board of Directors

June 1, 2021, Zurich, Switzerland: VirtaMed, the world leader in medical simulation training, has added Andy Weymann to its board of directors. With more than 25 years of experience working in the medical device and biotech/pharma industry and as an orthopedic surgeon, Andy has extensive experience developing and launching products and a track record leading international medical training initiatives.

Prior to joining VirtaMed, Andy spent 13 years as chief medical officer and senior vice president at Smith+Nephew where he provided global leadership and oversight of the Scientific, Clinical and Medical Affairs organization, with accountability for market and business development.

Andy’s appointment brings a strong medical perspective to the VirtaMed board of directors, which already consists of four economic, business and technology leaders. As part of his role, Andy will help VirtaMed optimize and develop its product portfolio - to efficiently provide data-driven and needs-based simulation training to healthcare organizations. Andy will provide guidance and expertise throughout the product development process through to worldwide market implementation.

With Andy’s medical background as a practicing orthopedic surgeon specializing in trauma, sports medicine, and orthopedics, there are many synergies with VirtaMed's leading arthroscopy simulators. His appointment is expected to bring valuable support and insight that will enable VirtaMed to develop more advanced therapeutic procedures.

Speaking about joining VirtaMed Andy stated, "As a surgeon and having led AO Education, training many surgeons around the globe, I understand how important hands-on experience in a real-world setting is. The unique data-platform of VirtaMed offers world-class virtual-reality simulation that bridges this gap and I strongly believe it has and will continue, to deliver unique value in surgical training and market development."

Andy obtained his Masters in Human Medicine at the University of Zurich, Switzerland. He completed his MBA at the Simon Business School, University of Rochester, NY. More recently during the last year, he completed the ‘Making Corporate Boards More Effective’ program at the Harvard Business School in Boston MA.

VirtaMed’s CEO, Raimundo Sierra said, "The expansion of the VirtaMed board demonstrates our commitment to medical education, complementing our proven expertise in developing medical education tools with the latest technology. Andy has great insight into how VirtaMed can deliver value within the patient pathway and I look forward to him directing our efforts in this regard."

About VirtaMed

VirtaMed is the world leader in data-driven medical education, using mixed reality simulators for minimally invasive diagnostic and therapeutic interventions in orthopedics, urology, obgyn and general surgery. Combining virtual reality graphics with original instruments and anatomic models for realistic tactile feedback, VirtaMed partners with medical societies, medical device companies and teaching institutions. For more information, visit www.virtamed.com.