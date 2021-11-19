bit.bio appoints kathryn corzo as chief operating officer

Cell coding company bit.bio today announces the key appointment of Kathryn Corzo as Chief Operating Officer. She started in the role on 1 November 2021.

From left: CEO Mark Kotter, CBO Paul Morrill, COO Kathryn Corzo, Co-Founder Florian Schuster, CMO Ramy Ibrahim. Image Credit: bit.bio

Corzo is a highly regarded biotechnology executive with extensive experience in early and late drug development across multiple indications and platforms. Most recently she was partner at Takeda Ventures, Inc. and previously Head of Oncology Cell Therapy Development at Takeda Pharmaceuticals, where she built capabilities and oversaw a cutting edge oncology cell therapy portfolio including CAR-T, CAR-NK, iPSC and gamma-delta platforms. She also served on Takeda’s R&D Management Committee, was a member of Takeda’s Oncology Leadership Team and served on the board of directors for Maverick Therapeutics which was acquired by Takeda in March 2021.

Previously, Corzo was Sanofi Genzyme’s Vice President R&D Myeloma Head where she led global registration programs to drug approvals in the US, EU and Japan. In addition, she held various R&D leadership roles at Hoffmann-La-Roche, Roche Molecular Systems, Eli Lilly and Syndax, contributing to the initial approval of 6 innovative cancer medicines and multiple indication expansions across the globe.

As COO, Corzo will sit on bit.bio’s executive team and oversee all global operations. The appointment is key for bit.bio as they develop their human cells for therapeutic applications. She will also oversee all operations for the continued expansion of the ioCells portfolio which provides human cells and disease models for research and drug discovery.

My passion and life work is to deliver transformative therapies for patients in need. Cell therapies hold significant promise yet R&D is extremely expensive and complex. bit.bio has a unique platform technology to address many challenges of cell therapy development by providing consistency, speed and scale with its novel approach to cell coding and reprogramming. As an emerging biotech company bit.bio has profound growth possibilities. It’s perfect timing for me to join and leverage my experience to build the company for success. ” Kathryn Corzo, Chief Operating Officer