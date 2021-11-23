Semiflexible optoelectrodes for high-resolution neuron readout and stimulation with low damage

The use of electrodes placed inside the brains of laboratory specimens has pushed the field of neuroscience to new findings for decades. Common silicon-based electrodes rely on established production methods but are stiff and prone to injuring the brain. More pliable polymer-based electrodes avoid these issues but are difficult to scale, especially when integrating light emitters for neuron stimulation.

Researchers at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory developed a technique for assembling optoelectrodes that looks to offer the best of both worlds. In Journal of Vacuum Science & Technology B, by AIP Publishing, the scientists demonstrated it is possible to efficiently create a semiflexible light-emitting electrode by removing the stiff silicon material from underneath the tip of the probe.

Related Stories

The resulting device, called an optoelectrode, can study deep brain tissues with high resolution to record signals from individual nerve cells and stimulate small groups of neurons with state-of-the-art techniques such as optical waveguides.

"It is challenging to implant polymer probes in the brain, but we've developed a very simple fabrication technique to address this," said author Vittorino Lanzio. "They're less challenging to insert, because they don't need to be glued to a silicon or tungsten shuttle, which increases the footprint of the device during insertion."

Optoelectrodes are currently reserved for short-term use in laboratory animals. Despite the new electrode being an important step toward better biocompatibility, much more needs to be developed to bring long-term electrode use to humans.

The minute movements of breathing and pulses of blood flow subtly joggle the brain, even at rest. Microscopic shifts can disrupt an electrode's performance and damage brain structures. These injuries can alert immune cells that hamper electrode function.

The consistency of the brain is even more floppy than jelly."

Stefano Cabrini, Author

The optoelectrode is made of oxide glass and nitride initially bound to silicon. The group uses a nanoscale etching technique to remove the silicon underneath the device insertion area.

The team tested the device through experiments in rats and found that the semiflexible device, which packs 64 individual electrodes and high-density photonics into a significantly smaller cross-sectional area, could be inserted into a rat brain without using a silicon or tungsten shuttle.

The researchers hope neuroscientists put the new device to work and integrate more functionality into the electrodes, such as microfluidics to deliver chemicals into the brain, as the field progresses.

Source:

American Institute of Physics

Journal reference:

Lanzio, V., et al. (2021) Neural optoelectrodes merging semiconductor scalability with polymeric-like bendability for low damage acute in vivo neuron readout and stimulation. Journal of Vacuum Science & Technology B. doi.org/10.1116/6.0001269.

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Science News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Research on SARS-CoV-2 breakthrough infections shows the danger posed by Delta
Scientists unravel near-atomic-scale structure of depression-linked brain receptor
Current and future research into cardiovascular disease
Orgasmic meditation produces a distinctive pattern of brain function, study finds
Brain stimulation can modulate thought processes related to problem solving
Combination treatment improves overall survival for melanoma patients with brain metastases
Leading organizations announce funding for small-scale pilot dementia-related projects
Exposure to air pollution impacts the brain performance and work capacity

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Neuropharmacologist investigates plant-based treatments for epilepsy caused by pork tapeworms