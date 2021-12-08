Consuming a diet of pro-inflammatory foods linked to frailty risk in middle-aged and older adults

Results of a study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition indicate that regularly consuming a diet of pro-inflammatory foods (e.g., those rich in simple carbohydrates or in saturated fats) is associated with increased likelihood of developing frailty in middle-aged and older adults. Frailty affects between 10-15 percent of community-living older adults – making it a significant public health issue.

Courtney L Millar, Ph.D., a Post-Doctoral Research Fellow, Hinda and Arthur Marcus Institute for Aging Research, and a Research Fellow, Department of Medicine, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Harvard Medical School, is the lead author of the study, "A Pro-Inflammatory Diet is Associated with Increased Odds of Frailty after 12-Year Follow-up in a Cohort of Adults."

Related Stories

Approximately 1 in 6 community-dwelling older adults will develop frailty, a serious condition of impaired function of ability, which carries increased risk of falls, hospitalizations, and mortality. Previous studies linked specific nutrients with frailty or physical function but did not capture an individual's entire diet and its impact on frailty over time.

To address this concern, the researchers calculated dietary inflammatory index (DII®) score that reflects the overall inflammatory potential of one's diet. This study, led by Dr. Millar, looked at the role of diet-associated inflammation on the likelihood of developing frailty.

The study of 1,701 relatively healthy participants from the Framingham Heart Study found that a pro-inflammatory diet was associated with increased odds of frailty over a 12-year period. A one-point higher DII score (on a roughly 16-point scale) was associated with 16 percent higher odds of developing frailty over 12 years. The quarter of participants consuming the most pro-inflammatory diet were more than twice as likely to develop frailty as the quarter of participants who ate the most anti-inflammatory diet.

The study indicated that regularly eating foods that contain nutrients such as dietary fiber and dietary antioxidants (such as vitamin C, vitamin E, and flavonoids) may prevent older adults from becoming frail. While more studies are necessary, guidelines based on an anti-inflammatory diet may help reduce the percentage of older adults who may develop frailty and related conditions such as falls and fractures, which can improve their quality of life."

Courtney L Millar, PhD, Post-Doctoral Research Fellow, Hinda and Arthur Marcus Institute for Aging Research, and a Research Fellow, Department of Medicine, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Harvard Medical School

Source:

Hebrew SeniorLife Hinda and Arthur Marcus Institute for Aging Research

Journal reference:

Millar, C. L., et al. (2021) A proinflammatory diet is associated with increased odds of frailty after 12-year follow-up in a cohort of adults. The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. doi.org/10.1093/ajcn/nqab317.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study reveals complex interplay between diet, gut microbiota, and immune function
Specific amino acid supplementation could prevent the development of dementia
Global rise in red and processed meat trade contributes to diet-related non-communicable disease
Short growing seasons limited the size of hunter-gatherer societies
Mediterranean diet may lead to consumption of too many environmental contaminants
Short-term severe calorie restriction safe, feasible, and well tolerated by cancer patients
Proper diet linked to better clinical outcomes in hospitalized COVID-19 patients
Nutrient-rich potatoes can be part of a healthy diet for adolescent girls, study shows

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Telehealth-delivered exercise and weight loss program for people with knee osteoarthritis or obesity