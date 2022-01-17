Review explores patients' and physicians' experiences with remote consultations in primary care

According to the Royal College of General Practitioners, at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the ways in which patients accessed their GP reversed from around 70% face-to-face and 30% by phone, video or online pre-pandemic to around 30% face-to-face and 70% remote.

The Surrey researchers reviewed 24 papers from PubMed and PsychInfo for studies that explored both patients' and physicians' experiences with remote consultations in primary care.

The review follows the new NHS England guidance, which states that GP practices are now required to 'offer and promote' remote consultations under changes to the General Medical Services contract.

Related Stories

Primary care practitioners also suggested that remote consultations enabled better monitoring of cases, as patients with chronic illnesses were able to adjust their medication over the phone immediately, without having to wait for a face-to-face appointment to become available.

The review found that in some cases, telephone consultations helped patients feel empowered to express themselves more clearly and that face-to-face consultations could sometimes be intimidating, with patients less likely to share sensitive information during in-person appointments.

Although online consultations improved access to care and were convenient for some patients, they often resulted in a loss of valuable non-verbal communication such as eye contact, facial expressions, gestures, posture, and body language. This can make clinical decision making harder, as GP's have less information to inform their choices. Another factor is the suggestion that there are still some patients who have limited online access; therefore, online appointments are not viable.

The pandemic has shown that ways of receiving care that previously seemed impossible are actually possible, and in some cases, preferable to patients. 

Our research shows that remote consultations have advantages, particularly in terms of access and convenience for the majority of patients. Our research also shows that remote consultations have disadvantages, such as exacerbating clinical decision making for new symptoms/conditions. The pandemic has shown us that high-quality care can be delivered remotely, and many practices now have the appropriate means to do so effectively."

Dr Robert Kerrison, senior author of the study and Lecturer in Cancer Care, University of Surrey

Source:

University of Surrey

Journal reference:

Verma, P & Kerrison, R., (2022) Patients’ and physicians’ experiences with remote consultations in primary care, during the covid-19 pandemic: a multi-method rapid review of the literature. BJGP Open. doi.org/10.3399/BJGPO.2021.0192.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Exploring the relationship between stem cells and COVID-19
Nine-month survey of COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness in North Carolina
Naïve T cells suggested as critical to low mortality of children with COVID-19
Real-world effectiveness of three COVID-19 vaccines
Exploring healthcare workers' opinions on mandatory COVID-19 vaccination in the UK
Durability of vaccine protection against COVID-19 breakthrough infections and hospitalizations
COVID-19 infection sera analysis against varying antigens of SARS-CoV-2 variants
COVID-19 symptoms found to vary in different immune contexts

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

How has COVID-19 Impacted our Economy?

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Professor Adam Rose and his research team about how direct behavioral responses to COVID-19 have impacted the US economy.

How has COVID-19 Impacted our Economy?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Evaluating effectiveness of the COVID-19 mRNA-1273 vaccine against Omicron and Delta variants