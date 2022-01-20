Study simulates transmission of SARS-CoV-2 in airliner cabins

A study published in Indoor Air simulated the transmission of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, on a flight from London to Hanoi and on another flight from Singapore to Hangzhou.

When simulating the dispersion of droplets of different sizes generated by coughing, talking, and breathing activities in an airline cabin by an infected person, researchers found that SARS-CoV-2 virus contained in such droplets traveled with the cabin air distribution and was inhaled by other passengers.

The scientists counted the number of viral copies inhaled by each passenger to determine infection. Their method correctly predicted 84% of the infected/uninfected cases on the first flight. The team also found that wearing masks and reducing conversation frequency between passengers could help to reduce the risk of exposure on the second flight.

We are very pleased to see that our model validated by experimental data can achieve such a high accuracy in predicting COVID-19 transmission in airliner cabins. Also, it's important to know that wearing masks makes a significant impact on reducing the transmission."

Dayi Lai, Corresponding Author, PhD, Associate Professor and Associate Head, Department of Architecture, School of Design of Shanghai Jiao Tong University, China

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

Wang, W., et al. (2022) Evaluation of SARS-COV-2 transmission and infection in airliner cabins. Indoor Air. doi.org/10.1111/ina.12979

Posted in: Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Researchers report isolation of potently neutralizing antibodies against highly transmissible SARS-CoV-2 variants
Forecasting seasonal SARS-CoV-2 mutations
A study on COVID vaccinated vs. unvaccinated that required hospitalization
Study reveals factors responsible for increased risk of aerosol transmission for SARS-CoV-2 Delta and Omicron
Cannabinoids may prevent infection with SARS-CoV-2, including variants
Analysis of COVID vaccine breakthrough infections in highly vaccinated Israel
SARS-CoV-2 Omicron has similar infectious viral load to Delta
SARS-CoV-2 viral mutations shown to have a limited effect on T cell immunity

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

How has COVID-19 Impacted our Economy?

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Professor Adam Rose and his research team about how direct behavioral responses to COVID-19 have impacted the US economy.

How has COVID-19 Impacted our Economy?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study investigates whether immune responses to BNT162b2 vaccine differ in subjects with and without prior SARS-CoV-2 infection