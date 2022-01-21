Researchers transplant two kidneys from a genetically engineered pig into a brain-dead person

In a new study published in the American Journal of Transplantation, researchers report that they successfully transplanted two kidneys from a genetically modified pig into a human who was brain dead.

The transplantation of pig organs into humans promises to increase the number of available organs for transplantation and prevent thousands of deaths in the U.S. that result each year due to a shortage of organs.

This study used a novel preclinical human model to answer numerous critical safety questions so as to promote advancement of xenotransplantation into living humans. Although the physiologic stress in the decedent was not an ideal environment to support kidney function, the kidneys produced urine and were not rejected in the short term.

The study provides important insights and identifies several areas where additional research is needed before xenotransplantation can be used to help address the current organ shortage.

This study provides knowledge that could not be generated in animal models and moves us closer to a future where organ supply meets the tremendous need."

Jayme E. Locke, Senior Author, MD, MPH, University of Alabama, Birmingham

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

Porrett, P. M., et al. (2022) First clinical-grade porcine kidney xenotransplant using a human decedent model. American Journal of Transplantation. doi.org/10.1111/ajt.16930

Posted in: Medical Procedure News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Comments (0)

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

How has COVID-19 Impacted our Economy?

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Professor Adam Rose and his research team about how direct behavioral responses to COVID-19 have impacted the US economy.

How has COVID-19 Impacted our Economy?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »