New data suggests that post-vaccination menstrual changes are short-lived

Many women have reported changes to their periods after a covid-19 vaccination and the US National Institutes of Health has allocated $1.67m for research into a possible connection.

Now two new observational studies provide reassuring data suggesting that any changes are short-lived and small compared with natural variation in normal cycles.

Dr Victoria Male, a reproductive specialist at Imperial College London, looks carefully at these new findings in The BMJ today.

The first study drew on data from 3,959 Americans who logged at least six consecutive cycles on a menstrual cycle tracking app. Of these 2,403 were vaccinated and the remainder acted as a control group.

After accounting for other factors, the first dose of vaccine had no effect on timing of the subsequent period, while the second dose was associated with a delay of 0.45 days.

Most affected were the 358 individuals who received both doses of the vaccine in the same cycle, experiencing a 2.32 day delay to their next period. Among this group, 11% experienced a change in cycle length of more than 8 days, which is considered clinically significant, compared with 4% in the unvaccinated group. In all groups, cycle lengths returned to normal by two cycles after vaccination.

A second study asked a group of 5,688 Norwegians whether they had experienced specific menstrual changes (such as unexpected breakthrough bleeding or worse than normal period pain) in the cycles before and after each vaccine dose.

The high level of variation in normal cycles is underlined by the initial finding that 38% of participants reported at least one change from normal in pre-vaccination cycles, which increased to 39% after the first vaccine dose and 41% after the second dose. The most commonly reported post-vaccination change was a heavier than normal period.

The findings from both these studies are reassuring: changes to the menstrual cycle do occur following vaccination, but they are small compared with natural variation and quickly reverse, says Male.

Related Stories

But she points out that under the UK vaccination schedule, it is impossible to receive both doses of the vaccine in the same cycle, so the changes observed in the US and Norway do not necessarily occur here.

A study using data from UK users of the same menstrual cycle tracking app as in the US study is expected to clarify this point soon, she notes.

In the meantime, the UK medicines regulator (MHRA) says that current evidence does not support a link between changes to menstrual periods and covid vaccination in the UK, and it continues to advise that anyone noticing a change to their periods that persists over several of cycles, or who has any new vaginal bleeding after the menopause, be treated according to the usual clinical pathways.

Much of the public concern around this issue arises from misinformation that covid-19 vaccines cause female infertility, adds Male.

Although we already have evidence that this is not the case - and evidence also suggests that infection with covid-19 may reduce sperm count and quality - a deeper understanding of the effects of both infection and vaccination on fertility will enable better counselling of patients for whom this is of particular concern, she writes.

These studies represent a step in the right direction, but there is still much to learn, she says. For example, understanding the way in which post-vaccination menstrual changes occur, determining whether any group is particularly vulnerable so they can be counselled appropriately, and better defining the extent and persistence of these changes.

The widespread public interest in this topic highlights how pressing a concern this is for the public. It's time we started listening to them."

Dr Victoria Male, Reproductive Specialist, Imperial College London

Source:

BMJ

Journal reference:

Male, V., (2022) Menstruation and covid-19 vaccination. The BMJ. doi.org/10.1136/bmj.o142.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study suggests COVID-19 patient fatalities are decreasing unequally in vaccinated and unvaccinated countries
Human endogenous retrovirus type W envelope protein found to be a biomarker of COVID-19 severity
Study suggests synthetic SARS-CoV-2 S glycoprotein coated lipid vesicles are an effective vaccine candidate
Scientists explore the possibility of Omicron ending the COVID-19 pandemic
Evaluating the effectiveness of vaccination on the case fatality rate for COVID-19 infection
Call for pharmaceutical companies to release COVID-19 vaccine data
How long does COVID-19 remain traceable on food?
Immunogenicity to BNT162b2 booster in adults who had previously received inactivated COVID-19 vaccination

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

PFAS found in high levels in anti-fogging sprays

We speak to Professor Heather Stapleton and Dr. Nicholas Herkert about their latest research that led to the discovery of high levels of PFAS in anti-fogging sprays.

PFAS found in high levels in anti-fogging sprays

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Accelerating the COVID-19 booster vaccination rate to prevent Omicron variant hospitalizations and deaths