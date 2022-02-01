Scientists discover new insights about lymphangioleiomyomatosis

Researchers have discovered new insights about lymphangioleiomyomatosis (LAM), a rare lung disease, which affects about 1 in 200,00 Americans and commonly features the growth of abnormal cells in different tissues and organs, including the lungs.

As researchers studied LAM cells in the lab, they discovered a "mixed phenotype," or differences in physical expression in the lymphatic endothelial cells. These cells appeared to resemble cells in lymphatics as well as blood endothelial cells. The characteristics were also noted in a small percentage of lung cells provided by people living with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), another rare lung disease. However, the researchers didn't observe this phenotypical crossover when studying cells from healthy volunteers or from people living with Kaposi's sarcoma, a blood-related cancer.

Related Stories

When LAM cells accumulate in the lungs, cysts can form and impede airflow, making it hard to breathe. To help people living with LAM and other rare lung conditions, researchers have been studying physical characteristics of LAM. LAM cells in the lung reside in nodules, which are small clusters of LAM and other cells that line the cysts and may be disseminated. These lung nodules also contain lymphatics, part of the lymphatic system, which supports circulation and immune function. Lymphatic endothelial cells line the nodules and provided new insight about LAM.

Researchers are hopeful that ongoing research and future studies will lead to personalized therapies for people living with LAM and other rare lung conditions. They also recommend studying and will continue to follow the role lymphatics may have in disease progression, which could support the development of new and improved therapies.

Source:

National Institutes of Health

Journal reference:

Pacheco-Rodriguez, G., et al. (2022) A mixed blood-lymphatic endothelial cell phenotype in LAM and IPF but not in Kaposi’s sarcoma or TSC. American Journal of Respiratory Cell and Molecular Biology. doi.org/10.1165/rcmb.2021-0293LE.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Broccoli compound triggers controlled cell death and recycling of cellular components in fission yeast
Could heart rate be a risk factor for dementia?
Study finds COVID booster maintains strong T cell response against Omicron
Evaluation of cross-reactive T cell responses between SARS-CoV-2 and common-cold human coronaviruses
LIVE-AIR trial demonstrates efficacy of Lenzilumab for treatment of COVID patients with decreased oxygen saturation
Study finds stable T-Cell response against Omicron after mRNA booster vaccination
Cross-recognition of SARS-CoV-2 vaccine-elicited T cell responses among different variants
Study shows enduring T-cell immunity up to at least 1-year after SARS-CoV-2 infection

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

PFAS found in high levels in anti-fogging sprays

We speak to Professor Heather Stapleton and Dr. Nicholas Herkert about their latest research that led to the discovery of high levels of PFAS in anti-fogging sprays.

PFAS found in high levels in anti-fogging sprays

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Robust BNT162b2 vaccine-induced B and T-cell immunity against early SARS-CoV-2 variants