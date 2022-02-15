New project aims to improve the lives of stroke survivors with aphasia

Feb 15 2022Reviewed by Danielle Ellis, B.Sc.

A Queensland researcher will lead a new project aimed at improving the lives of people with aphasia, a debilitating condition that impacts one in three survivors of stroke.

New project aims to improve the lives of stroke survivors with aphasia
Dr Jessica Campbell, University of Queensland researcher and recipient of the Lady Marigold Southey Aphasia Research Grant. Image Credit: Stroke Foundation

Dr Jessica Campbell has been awarded the inaugural Lady Southey Aphasia Research Grant of $99,869 over two years, as part of the Stroke Foundation’s 2022 Research Grant Round announced today.  

The grant will support the project titled CHAT-Maintain: Maintaining language and quality of life gains with low-dose technology-delivered aphasia therapy.  

Dr Campbell, from the University of Queensland, said aphasia is a common and chronic disability that affects the ability to talk, to understand what people are saying, and reading and writing.

Aphasia increases the risk of social isolation and depression and often makes it difficult or impossible to people to return to work. It is difficulty with language, not a loss of intelligence. One good treatment for aphasia is intensive therapy, but for some people, that is not enough for long lasting language improvement. We want to achieve long-term improvement to ultimately improve quality of life.”

Dr Jessica Campbell, University of Queensland researcher and recipient of the Lady Marigold Southey Aphasia Research Grant.

In the CHAT-Maintain research trial, people with aphasia will be trained to drive self-directed home therapy with technology for six months after they have completed intensive therapy. Speech therapists, volunteers and peer mentors will provide ongoing support. The results of people participating in CHAT- Maintain will be compared with those who  have completed intensive therapy without this support, providing an insight into the success of the intervention.

Related Stories

The research will build on the success of CHAT and TeleCHAT intensive therapy programs at the Queensland Aphasia Research Centre which are partnered with the Speech Pathology Department at the Surgical Treatment and Rehabilitation Service (STARS) at Metro North Hospital and Health Service in Brisbane.  

Stroke Foundation Research Advisory Committee Chair Professor Amanda Thrift said this research is a positive step towards helping people with aphasia for generations to come.

“Aphasia is difficult condition to study. As a result, people living with aphasia have been under-represented in research,’’ Prof Thrift said.  

“We are pleased to support this important study through Stroke Foundation’s first dedicated aphasia grant in its 25-year history.”

The Lady Marigold Southey Aphasia Research Grant was launched through the generosity of Stroke Foundation patron Lady Marigold Southey AC and Stroke Foundation supporters. It is one of four grants in the Stroke Foundation’s 2022 Research Grant Program. Information on the other grants here.

Stroke Foundation hopes to continue to offer a dedicated aphasia research grant at least every second year and is calling on the community to follow Lady Southey’s inspiring example by donating now to its Research program.

Key statistics

  • One in three stroke survivors is impacted by aphasia.
  • It’s estimated more than 120,00 Australians are living with aphasia.   
Source:

Stroke Foundation

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Older adults have greatest stroke risk in the first three days after COVID-19 diagnosis
Stroke patients have higher chance of better outcomes when treated at Comprehensive Stroke Centers
Researchers to test personalized physical activity programs for stroke survivors
New research aims to reduce dysphagia after stroke
Mechanical clot removal may improve recovery after severe stroke in children
Mechanical blood clot removal helps nearly half of stroke survivors to achieve good outcomes
Developing injectable granular hydrogels for brain regeneration and function recovery after stroke
Majority of stroke patients experience permanent cognitive impairment

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study to determine the best ways for supporting stroke patients' families