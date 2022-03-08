International Women's Day 2022: Breaking the Bias

Credits: Melitas & M.Style @ Shutterstock

Each year on March 8th, International Women's Day (IWD) celebrates the achievements of women all over the world. The IWD theme for 2022 is #BreaktheBias; coming together to forge women's equality. Here at News Medical, we are commemorating IWD day by showcasing the inspirational female scientists we have interviewed from across the globe and asking a select few the question:

This year's theme for IWD is #BreakTheBias, focusing on forging an inclusive, diverse, and equal future between genders. What would you say is the most important action that needs to be taken to achieve this?

I believe we need to lift others to achieve a refreshed vision for the world. Women leaders have the most valuable position to play in reimagining how humanity can evolve. We must embrace new leadership approaches, ensuring that ambitious outcomes flourish. Equity, diversity, and inclusivity are the critical nutrients for a healthy planet. " -Dr. Claire Bayntun, Vice President, Royal Society of Medicine

Image Credit: DOERS/Shutterstock.com

Happiness and unhappiness are two sides of the same coin, and it is important to get to know the sad pro blems of gender that exist in society in order to break gender bias. Paradoxically, I think it is important to feel the bias in order to live a life without the bias. It is also important to consider LGBTQ+ rights. Becoming a world that takes care of many minorities, regardless of gender, will break the bias of women." - Dr. Keiko Ishii, Assistant Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, Aoyama Gakuin University

#BreakTheBias for IWD 2022 and beyond through your message to the world Play

If we want to #BreakTheBias enabling an equal future for all genders, motherhood in science should be getting more support. Supporting motherhood in science can be done by providing on-campus childcare or scholarships to support mothers who choose to pursue their careers. This kind of support exists in selected top-tier research institutions, such as my home institution Tel Aviv University. But no less important are truly supportive mentors who understand the challenges mothers face while appreciating that mothers have similar career aspirations as their colleagues and are capable of great achievements if given the opportunity. I was very lucky to have non-compromising yet very supportive mentors without whom I would not have reached where I am now. Supporting motherhood in science will greatly impact the next generation as well, towards a fairer and more equal scientific community and future." - Dr. Natalia Freund, Head of Laboratory for Human Antibody Responses, Tel Aviv University