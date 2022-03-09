Pain neuron-derived peptide protects mice from endotoxic death by enhancing brain ATP production

Sepsis is a high-mortality disease that arises when the body's immune reaction to pathogens causes multi-organ defects. Although infection-induced pro-inflammatory cytokines are indispensable for pathogen elimination, dysregulated production of these factors can lead to endotoxic shock. Despite the extensive use of anti-TNF-α antibody administration or glucocorticoids in patients undergoing endotoxic shock, mortality rates remain high at 30%. These disappointing results suggest that the mechanism of endotoxic death is only partially explained by uncontrolled inflammation.

Studies of pain neurons have traditionally focused on the ion channels. Natural pain sensors such as the transient receptor potential cation channel subfamily V member 1 (TRPV1), and TRP ankyrin 1 (TRPA1) are expressed in afferent pain neurons and trigger pain to protect the organism from further harm. Emerging reports suggest that organ-innervated pain neurons and TRP channels also regulate dermal innate immunity, psoriasis, islet function, candidiasis, and osteomyelitis. Mechanistically, these phenomena are thought to be evoked by the paracrine secretion of nociceptor-derived peptides such as Calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) and VIP, which modulate immune signals and endocrine pathways. These findings have also raised the question of whether pain neuron-derived "hormones" exist.

Related Stories

In this new study, Dr. Kenta Maruyama at NIPS, Assistant Professor Takeshi Kondo at Hokkaido University, and colleagues revealed that pain neuron-derived peptide Reg3γ penetrates the inflamed brain and suppresses the expression of microglial IDO1, a key enzyme of the kynurenine pathway. Endotoxin-administered pain neuron-null mice and pain neuron-specific Reg3γ deficient mice exhibit a high-mortality rate accompanied by decreased brain HK1 phosphorylation and ATP production despite normal inflammation. This metabolic arrest is only observed in the brain, and aberrant production of brain quinolinic acid, a neurotoxic metabolite of the kynurenine pathway, causes HK1 suppression. Notably, brain administration of Reg3γ protects mice from endotoxic death by enhancing brain ATP production. By identifying pain neuron-derived Reg3γ as a microglia-targeted hormone, this discovery provides novel insights into the understanding of tolerance to endotoxic death.

Source:

National Institutes of Natural Sciences

Journal reference:

Sugisawa, E., et al. (2022) Nociceptor-derived Reg3 γ prevents endotoxic death by targeting kynurenine pathway in microglia. Cell Reports. doi.org/10.1016/j.celrep.2022.110462.

Posted in: Cell Biology

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study suggests history of childhood traumas may increase the risk of long COVID
Research reveals why a common genetic variant worsens outcomes for people with ALS and FTD
Antibody levels against SARS-CoV-2 spike protein up to 12 months after COVID-19 infection in non-vaccinated individuals
Comparative immunogenicity of reduced and standard BNT162b2 and mRNA-1273 boosters in CoronaVac vaccinees
Cardiopulmonary limitations six months after surviving COVID-19
Viewing nostalgic images reduces pain perception
Severity-dependent immune mechanisms in the cerebrospinal fluid and plasma of COVID-19 patients
Study determines 115 long COVID symptoms and their associated risk factors

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Artificially intelligent olfactory system may diagnose Parkinson’s disease at an early stage