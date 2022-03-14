ESGO, ENGAGe and AstraZeneca launch the Ovarian Cancer Commitment

Today, the European Society of Gynaecological Oncology (ESGO), the European Network of Gynaecological Cancer Advocacy Groups (ENGAGe) and AstraZeneca announce the establishment of the Ovarian Cancer Commitment (OCC), a bold coalition focusing on improving the experience and survival of women with ovarian cancer. The OCC aims to be the catalyst for a new era of innovation, bringing together stakeholders to accelerate change, and deliver information and science with the goal of improving the management and outcomes of patients with ovarian cancer.

Ovarian cancer causes more deaths than any other gynaecological cancer. Despite advances in care, just under half of the women with ovarian cancer will live for five years after diagnosis. About two-thirds of ovarian cancer patients are currently diagnosed with late-stage disease, when the cancer is hard to treat and outcomes are poor. The OCC aims to elevate awareness of ovarian cancer and brings into focus some of the challenges faced, with the goal of improving the quality of life for women diagnosed with and living with this disease.

“As a gynaecological oncologist, I am facing the tremendous burden of ovarian cancer on patients and their families on an everyday basis,” said Nicole Concin, ESGO President. “The OCC seeks to address the many challenges women with ovarian cancer face, to increase knowledge and access to best care, in order to ultimately improve survival and support better quality of life for ovarian cancer patients.”

Petra Adamkova, Co-Chair, ENGAGe, said “The OCC recognizes the power of community and will act as a collective voice for everyone diagnosed with ovarian cancer, providing a vital opportunity for their views to be heard and connect people, information and resources. I do believe that together we can drive forward better outcomes.”

The OCC will provide a platform for partners to pledge their commitment and implement tangible actions to improve the quality of life for women living with ovarian cancer and prolong their survival. One of the first projects that the OCC will undertake is a digital patient pathway which will guide patients through every step of their ovarian cancer experience with clear and valuable information.

We are proud to join forces with the wider community to drive progress in the understanding, management and outcomes of ovarian cancer. Although significant progress has been made in recent decades, ovarian cancer is a complex problem that can only be solved through collaboration. We hope the OCC will be a catalyst for change as we continue to push the boundaries of innovation and deliver much-needed support for women with ovarian cancer.” Dave Fredrickson, EVP Oncology Business Unit, AstraZeneca

The OCC partners will work together to create a movement in ovarian cancer care. The OCC invites like-minded individuals and organizations to join the coalition and stand together to deliver a meaningful difference in ovarian cancer care.