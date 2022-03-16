Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:
APA
INTEGRA Biosciences. (2022, March 16). INTEGRA’s VIAFLO 384 proves indispensable in neurodegeneration research. News-Medical. Retrieved on March 16, 2022 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220316/INTEGRAe28099s-VIAFLO-384-proves-indispensable-in-neurodegeneration-research.aspx.
MLA
INTEGRA Biosciences. "INTEGRA’s VIAFLO 384 proves indispensable in neurodegeneration research". News-Medical. 16 March 2022. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220316/INTEGRAe28099s-VIAFLO-384-proves-indispensable-in-neurodegeneration-research.aspx>.
Chicago
INTEGRA Biosciences. "INTEGRA’s VIAFLO 384 proves indispensable in neurodegeneration research". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220316/INTEGRAe28099s-VIAFLO-384-proves-indispensable-in-neurodegeneration-research.aspx. (accessed March 16, 2022).
Harvard
INTEGRA Biosciences. 2022. INTEGRA’s VIAFLO 384 proves indispensable in neurodegeneration research. News-Medical, viewed 16 March 2022, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220316/INTEGRAe28099s-VIAFLO-384-proves-indispensable-in-neurodegeneration-research.aspx.