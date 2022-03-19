Trial shows safety and immunogenicity of immunotherapy with chemoradiation in cervical cancer patients

A Phase I/Ib trial conducted by the National Cancer Institute (NCI) National Clinical Trials Network (NCTN) group NRG Oncology, NRG-GY017, concluded that the addition of the immunotherapy drug atezolizumab prior to and concurrently given with chemoradiation (CRT) treatment was safe for women with node-positive, locally advanced cervical cancer. Trial data also showed that combination of atezolizumab with CRT exhibited immune-modulating activity. These findings were presented during the Plenary Session of the Society for Gynecologic Oncology's (SGO) Annual Meeting on Women's Cancer in March 2022.

The goal of NRG-GY017 was to investigate peripheral blood T cell receptor (TCR) clonal expansion in response to chemoradiation and immunotherapy, and to establish the safety and efficacy of atezolizumab (Anti PDL-1) immunotherapy as a primer to CRT combined with atezolizumab. This trial gives insight into the immunological basis for therapy response. These results allow future research to consider immunotherapy and treatment sequencing in larger scale trials as a way of improving outcomes for this high-risk population of women."

Jyoti Mayadev, MD, of the University of California, San Diego, and the lead author of the NRG-GY017 abstract

Related Stories

NRG-GY017 analyzed 36 eligible patients and randomly assigned patients to either Treatment Arm A where patients received 3 doses of atezolizumab (one prior to CRT, and two doses during CRT); or to Treatment Arm B where patients received all 3 doses of atezolizumab during CRT treatment. Tumor biopsies were taken before and during treatment, peripheral blood was collected, and dose limiting toxicities (DLT) were assessed for all eligible trial participants. In addition to safety and immunogenicity, researchers were also evaluating secondary objectives including toxicity and the predictive value of T-cell repertoire parameters for clinical outcomes.

The median follow-up for 36 patients was 20 months and 75% of patients completed all of the study treatment. On the study, 30 patients were evaluable for DLTs: none of the 16 patients on Treatment Arm A exhibited DLTs and 3 of the 14 patients on Treatment Arm B reported to have a DLT (8%). Overall, 3 patients on Arm Treatment A and 10 patients on Treatment Arm B experienced a grade 3 or higher treatment-related adverse event with only one being immune related. There was an increase in peripheral blood T-cell receptor (TCR) clonal expansion and expansion of tumor-associated T-cell clones between the start of treatment and day 21 of CRT in Arm A (p=0.0001) and Arm B (p=0.001). Patients with higher pre-treatment TCR diversity had increased likelihood of complete pathologic response in on-treatment biopsy (p= 0.049).

Correlations between treatment schedule, T-cell repertoire parameters, and clinical outcomes will be reported at a later date as more data is collected in follow-up.

Source:

NRG Oncology

Journal reference:

Mayadev J, Zamarin D, Deng W, Lankes H, Pesci G, Park K, Banberry B, Sherry N, Ghamande S, Holman L, Mathews C, O'Cearbhaill R, Aghajanian C, Schilder R. (2022, Marh). Safety and immunogenicity of Anti PD-L1 (Atezolizumab) given as an immune primer or concurrently with extended field chemoradiotherapy for node positive locally advanced cervical cancer: an NRG Oncology trial. Paper presented at the Annual Meeting on Women's Cancer for the Society of Gynecologic Oncology. Phoenix, AZ.

Posted in: Drug Trial News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study links phthalates to higher incidence of specific childhood cancers
Irradiation of tumors with laser protons tested for the first time
Rise in metastatic prostate cancer coincides with recommendations against routine screenings
Study finds high rates of cancer among men living with HIV
Research finds many undetected cancer cases due to the COVID-19 pandemic
Discovery of how NK cells are regulated in peripheral tissues could help combat cancer, other diseases
Research findings may explain marked racial disparity in deaths from triple negative breast cancer
Researchers find unusual way of stabilizing cancer-suppressing protein

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Lateral flow assays: The possibilities beyond COVID-19

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Andre Alfaro from nanoComposix (now a Fortis Life Sciences company) about the possibilities lateral flow assays offer in the post-covid healthscape.

Lateral flow assays: The possibilities beyond COVID-19

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New findings could change treatment practice and lengthen survival for men with pN1 prostate cancer