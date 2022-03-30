COVID-19 pandemic linked to delays in access to sexual and reproductive health care

Access to contraception was reduced during the COVID-19 pandemic. This especially impacted individuals who experienced employment and financial instability, according to a study published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Women's Health.

Megan Kavanaugh, DrPH, MPH, from the Guttmacher Institute, and coauthors, identified the prevalence of, and patient and clinic characteristics associated with, delays in access to sexual and reproductive health care due to the COVID-19 pandemic across three states. More than half of respondents in Arizona (57%), 38% in Iowa, and 30% in Wisconsin were unable to access or indicated a delay in accessing sexual and reproductive health care or a contraceptive method due to the COVID-19 pandemic In all three states, individuals who had experienced financial instability due to being out of work, having fallen behind on key payments, or because of a job reduction or loss due to COVID-19 had increased odds of experiencing delays in sexual and reproductive health care.

Related Stories

"Importantly, our findings highlight only a small piece of the larger picture of how individuals' reproductive autonomy was impeded due to the pandemic," concluded the investigators. "Further research regarding the extent to which these COVID-19-related delays resulted in subsequent negative consequences for individuals-;such as having to rely on less preferred methods of contraception, forego contraception all together, and/or experience unwanted pregnancies-;is warranted."

Although the researchers demonstrated COVID-19-related delays in access to sexual and reproductive health care, linked to financial instability, the findings revealed no association between health insurance coverage and COVID-19-related access delays."

Susan G. Kornstein, MD, Journal of Women's Health Editor-in-Chief, Executive Director of the Virginia Commonwealth University Institute for Women's Health, Richmond, VA

Source:

Mary Ann Liebert, Inc.

Journal reference:

Kavanaugh, M.L., et al. (2022) Financial Instability and Delays in Access to Sexual and Reproductive Health Care Due to COVID-19. Journal of Women's Health. doi.org/10.1089/jwh.2021.0493.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Women's Health News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study investigates whether coinfection with multiple SARS-CoV-2 variants exists in COVID-19 patients
Study evaluates the effectiveness of lactobacilli throat sprays against COVID-19
Effectiveness of a 'test-and-treat' approach for identification and treatment of vitamin D insufficiency for prevention of COVID-19
The potential risk of SARS-CoV-2 transmission through fomites contaminated by hospitalized COVID-19 patients
Study evaluates humoral and cellular immune memory induced by different COVID-19 vaccines
Evaluating serological responses to repeated COVID-19 vaccination in kidney transplant recipients
Evaluating severity of influenza infection in ferrets with COVID-19 history
Effectiveness of social distancing on COVID-19 infections and fatalities

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccines may prevent COVID-19-associated mechanical ventilation and death