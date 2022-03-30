Feinberg recognized as one of the best medical schools in the U.S.

Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine has been recognized as one of the best medical schools in the nation, ranking 17th among research-oriented institutions, according to the latest U.S. News & World Report rankings, released today. These year’s U.S. News rankings include several institutions with ties: Feinberg was ranked immediately after a three-way tie for 14th.

This is the 15th year in a row Feinberg has placed in the top 20 of research-oriented medical schools, and several departments were ranked highly in the specialty-specific rankings.

Feinberg continues to be recognized as a member of an elite group of world-class institutions, which is a testament to the dedication and drive of our faculty, staff, students, and trainees. I am proud of the medical school's leading-edge scientific discovery, innovative medical education and commitment to transforming the future of medicine. I have no doubt that our outstanding reputation will continue to grow in the future." Eric G. Neilson, MD, vice president for Medical Affairs and Lewis Landsberg Dean

This year, seven of Feinberg's specialty programs were also recognized among the best in the nation. Obstetrics and gynecology ranked 6th, surgery was ranked 13th, pediatrics ranked 14th, internal medicine and psychiatry each ranked 15th, radiology rose one spot to rank at 16th and anesthesiology was ranked 17th. Physical therapy, assessed every four years by U.S. News, ranked 4th in the nation in 2020. In the U.S. News rankings of public health programs, Feinberg's public health program was ranked 24th, the second-highest ranking for a U.S. public health program that is part of a medical school.

The newly published U.S. News research rankings are based on federal research expenditures, survey assessments completed by deans and senior faculty at peer institutions and entering class data. The magazine surveyed the nation's 155 medical schools and 37 schools of osteopathic medicine.

Feinberg, founded in 1859, has built a national reputation for excellence through its leading-edge scientific initiatives, premier clinical facilities and innovative curriculum. The medical school is a critical component of Northwestern Medicine, a top-tier academic medical center, and currently includes 2,063 regular faculty who teach, conduct research and/or practice medicine. During the 2021-2022 academic year, Feinberg welcomed 680 medical students, 1,254 residents and fellows, 454 PhD students, 452 postdoctoral fellows, and 747 master's and professional program students.