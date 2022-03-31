Waiver will continue to be applied for COVID-19 antiviral medicines and therapeutic treatments

We are pleased to announce that the arrangements that were made for the purposes of regulation 13 of the National Health Service (Charges for Drugs and Appliances) Regulations 2015, for antiviral medicines to be supplied for free to patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and who are eligible to receive antiviral treatments for COVID-19 via Covid Medicines Delivery Units (CMDUs), will be extended until 31st March 2023.

Where this cohort of patients are not already eligible for free prescriptions, the antiviral medicines will continue to be supplied free of charge.

This waiver will also apply to therapeutic treatments that are being made available through the NIHR funded HEAL-COVID clinical trial platform treating patients who have been hospitalised for COVID-19, for long-term effects and STIMULATE ICP treating community patients for long COVID.