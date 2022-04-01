Managing hazardous waste during the Covid-19 pandemic

In a hospital or medical environment, preventing and delaying the spread of Coronavirus goes far beyond washing hands. Good biosecurity is essential, and the safe disposal of infected waste will save lives.

Managing hazardous waste during the Covid-19 pandemicThe scale of the current situation, particularly in countries such as the UK which has never seen an outbreak of infectious disease of this magnitude, may seem overwhelming for those on the front line.

But these are well chartered waters for us at Inciner8, one of the world’s largest incinerator manufacturers. We have been deployed to manage the containment and control of some of the most infectious and destructive disease outbreaks of recent times, from Ebola in Liberia to SARS in South East Asia. Our teams have been instrumental in providing high temperature medical incinerators to safely destroy infected waste during outbreaks of foot and mouth disease, avian bird ­u, swine ­u, and other infectious diseases.

Quality, reliability and efficiency are at the heart of what we do. With our expertise and equipment, we can support hospitals and medical environments to ensure that they follow WHO guidelines for the destruction of contaminated waste, including disposing of waste on site wherever possible.

