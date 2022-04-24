Study determines how much U.S. hospitals mark up the price of cancer therapies

U.S. spending on cancer therapies has risen sharply in recent years. Researchers from Brigham and Women's Hospital analyzed data on drug pricing from 61 National Cancer Institute-designated cancer centers to determine how much U.S. hospitals mark up the price of cancer therapies for patients with private health insurance.

The team conducted a cross-sectional study of the 25 most common injectable or infusible cancer therapies. The researchers report more than half of cancer centers did not publicly disclose payer-specific prices, despite federal regulation requirements. Among those that did, many substantially marked up drug prices for patients with private insurance, and markups ranged from approximately 120 percent to 630 percent of the cost for the hospital to acquire the drug. They also found that negotiated prices varied between payers even at the same cancer center.

"Our study indicates that there is both significant markup and variation in negotiated prices for cancer therapies. Policy changes may be helpful to prevent excessive hospital price markups and reduce the financial burden of cancer treatment for patients," said corresponding author Roy Xiao, MD, MS, a resident in the Harvard Medical School/Mass Eye and Ear/Mass General Brigham Residency Program in Otolaryngology–Head & Neck Surgery.

Source:

Brigham and Women's Hospital

Journal reference:

Xiao, R., et al. (2022) Hospital-Administered Cancer Therapy Prices for Patients With Private Health Insurance. JAMA Internal Medicine. doi.org/10.1001/jamainternmed.2022.1022.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study demonstrates increased incidence of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron breakthrough infection in cancer patients
CAR TCell Therapy: The Future of Cancer and HIV Treatment?
Cancer survivors facing medical financial hardship have higher mortality risk
Mutated gene found in breast cancer recurrences may help tumors to become more aggressive
Researchers test an experimental treatment for metastatic cancer
Breakthrough finding reveals how male sex hormones contribute to cancer-related sex bias
AI-based system improves bladder cancer treatment response assessment
New study pinpoints how immune checkpoint protein LAG3 modulates T cell activity

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Could DNA be linked to Premature Aging in Cancer Survivors?