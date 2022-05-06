ACNAP-EuroHeartCare Congress 2022: Latest evidence on how to optimize cardiovascular care

Discover how patients with heart disease can live well, be healthy, and live longer at ACNAP-EuroHeartCare Congress 2022, a scientific congress of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC). Novel findings will be revealed on hot topics: Does a low glycaemic index (GI) diet help patients with heart disease? Can people learn to like healthy food? Could mindfulness meditation influence physical health? Get the answers to these questions and more in the scientific abstract programme.

The annual meeting of the Association of Cardiovascular Nursing and Allied Professions (ACNAP), a branch of the ESC, is being held in parallel with Heart Failure 2022 (21 to 24 May) at the IFEMA congress centre in Madrid, Spain and online. Explore the scientific programme.

Stay tuned for interactive sessions covering all core specialities in cardiology. Including the latest evidence for living a long, healthy life with cardiovascular disease: covering music therapy and how to modify self-care strategies according to the time of year.

Self-care, including what we eat and how active we are, is a strong part of managing heart conditions and can be affected by the season. Being active can be a challenge when it's dark, cold and raining, so we take a look at how to be healthier year-round." Dr. Jennifer Jones, scientific chair

Also on the agenda: making every interaction with patients count towards reducing adverse outcomes. Such as recognising and treating hypertension, promoting exercise, and preconception care. "Around 80% of cardiovascular disease is preventable and lifestyle is cornerstone to that," noted Dr. Jones. "The four biggest predictors of survival in those with heart disease are tobacco free environments, nutrition, physical activity, and blood pressure. And each aspect is connected; for example, blood pressure is driven by diet, weight, activity, adherence to medications, and alcohol intake. Leaders in the field will share the most up-to-date methods on how to most effectively achieve healthier living."

New frontiers in obesity and cardiometabolic disease will be explored in a dedicated session. Covering the triple threat of diabetes, kidney disease and heart disease, and providing psychological insights into obesity. "Diabetes, kidney disease and heart disease are interlinked and should not be managed in isolation," said Dr. Jones. "Get ready for an illuminating discussion on the stigma and biases faced by people living with obesity and the most effective ways to communicate."

Shared decision making is a hot topic but how can it be done? What works and what doesn't? Find out in a session devoted to the how, what and why. Dr. Jones point out: "Research shows that outcomes are better when we truly centre care around patients and fully involve them. Experts will examine how to ensure that patients share responsibility for decisions about their treatment."

Get up-to-the-minute information on how digital technologies can optimise cardiovascular care. Including opportunistic detection of atrial fibrillation and early discharge following a heart attack. Dr. Jones said: "The COVID-19 pandemic has forced new ways of delivering cardiovascular therapies and created choices. Virtual approaches remove some of the barriers for patients, such as travel, and have improved uptake of cardiac rehabilitation with no detriment to outcomes."

Don't miss the onsite "gateway" zone for interactive patient simulation scenarios. Delving into heart disease in pregnancy, fainting, acute chest pain, arrhythmias, and congenital heart disease.