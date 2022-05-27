Women who have twins are not exceptionally fertile, study says

Are women who have twins more fertile? According to a detailed analysis of more than 100,000 births to women born between 1700 and 1899, published on 24 May 2022 in Nature Communications, involving a CNRS researcher, the answer is no. Indeed, analysis on the offspring of twins shows that they are not exceptionally fertile when compared to the rest of the population.

Related Stories

In addition, without refined statistical analysis, previous studies on the subject could not determine whether women have twins more often because they frequently release more than one egg during ovulation, or whether it is the multiplication of pregnancies that increases their chances. This new publication supports the second hypothesis, by demonstrating that women with a high chance of having twins generally have reduced fertility.

Finally, according to this study, there are two reasons why twinning has not been eliminated by natural selection. The first is consistent with the idea that the birth of fraternal twins is a consequence of double ovulation, which compensates for reproductive aging, thus increasing the chance of having twins as age advances. Secondly, some of the evidence shows that, even with a decrease in pregnancies, when twin survival is sufficiently high, the total number of children increases.

Source:

CNRS (Délégation Paris Michel-Ange)

Journal reference:

Rickard, I.J., et al. (2022) Mothers with higher twinning propensity had lower fertility in pre-industrial Europe. Nature Communications. doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-30366-9.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Lowering blood glucose levels could improve fertility in females with obesity
New micro-device could be a game-changer for thousands of people with infertility
COVID-19's impact on sex and fertility
Stress may be linked with diminished ovarian reserve, animal study shows
A digital twin for your immune system
Male pheromones may be the fountain of youth for aging females' eggs
Common type 2 diabetes medication could be the key to improving fertility in women with obesity
Multi-million pound funding to support women experiencing reproductive issues in the workplace

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
New study counters claims that COVID-19 vaccines reduce fertility and affect fetal growth