Hemodialysis patients obtain a robust humoral response from a third dose of the BNT162b2 vaccine, study finds

In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers assessed the humoral immune responses generated by the third (booster) Pfizer-BioNTech BNT162b2 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccination against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) among hemodialysis patients.

Study: SARS-CoV-2 Booster Effect and Waning Immunity in Hemodialysis Patients. Image Credit: mailsonpignata/Shutterstock
Study: SARS-CoV-2 Booster Effect and Waning Immunity in Hemodialysis Patients. Image Credit: mailsonpignata/Shutterstock

Background

Related Stories

High SARS-CoV-2-associated morbidity and mortality have been observed among end-stage kidney disease (ESKD) patients on dialysis. In such highly vulnerable populations, the standard double dose vaccination regimens of the BNT162b2 vaccine may not be adequate for immune protection against the SARS-CoV-2 variants. A booster (third) dose of the mRNA vaccines is recommended; however, data on the post-booster humoral immune responses among dialysis patients is lacking.

In recent times, a fourth mRNA vaccine dose has been recommended by the Centers for Disease Control for certain populations; however, the immune advantage of such a strategy is unclear in patients on dialysis. Nevertheless, the waning of humoral immunity observed in dialysis patients underpins the probable benefit of additional booster vaccinations.

The authors of the present study previously reported that after six months of double BNT162b2 vaccination, the antibody titers were either borderline or undetectable among 40% of hemodialysis patients.

About the study

In the present study, researchers built on their previous work by evaluating the anti-SARS-CoV-2 humoral immune responses induced by the third (booster) BNT162b2 vaccine dose among hemodialysis patients.

Semi-quantitative immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibody titers against the receptor-binding domain (RBD) of SARS-CoV-2 spike (S) protein subunit 1 (S1) were evaluated after two weeks, six weeks, and after 11 weeks of triple BNT162b2 vaccination using enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISA). The results were expressed in binding antibody units (BAU)/mL and considered negative, borderline, and positive if the antibody titers were below 25.6 BAU/mL, if they ranged between 25.6 and 35.2 BAU/mL, and if they exceeded 35.2 BAU/mL, respectively. Prior SARS-CoV-2 infections were identified using the SARS-CoV-2 total antibody (Ab) assay in which IgG titers against the SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid (N) protein were assessed.

Results

Out of 35 ESKD patients on dialysis, 27 (77%) had received the third (booster) dose of the BNT162b2 vaccine. After two weeks of booster vaccination, the anti-S1 RBD IgG antibody titers substantially increased by 112-fold from 60 BAU/mL to 6216 BAU/mL. However, the titers decreased to 2654 BAU/mL after six weeks of booster vaccination and further decreased to 1444 BAU/mL up to 11 weeks of a booster vaccination. Nevertheless, after 11 weeks of booster vaccination, the anti-S1 RBD titers were higher by 40-fold compared to the pre-booster titers. On the whole, the titers decreased by 47% every month.

Nine study participants had borderline or negative anti-S1 RBD titers before booster vaccination, of which eight developed humoral antibodies exceeding 35 BAU/mL after receiving the vaccine booster. After two weeks of booster vaccination, participants with COVID-19 history demonstrated a lesser proportional elevation in the antibody titers (51-fold) than the COVID-19-naïve participants (144-fold). This indicated that previously SARS-CoV-2-infected participants demonstrated a blunt increase in antibody titers after the initial vaccine boost and, on the whole, attained comparable peak titers as COVID-19-naïve participants.

The booster dose substantially increased the anti-S1 RBD IgG titers; however, the titers declined in the coming weeks. Similar antibody waning trends have been observed among the general (healthy) population. However, the peak antibody titers and the seroconversion rates among ESKD patients have been found to be lower compared to healthy individuals. Booster vaccinations could increase the durability of protective immune responses, especially against the SARS-CoV-2 variants among ESKD patients.

Conclusion

Overall, the study findings showed a boost in humoral immune responses by the third BNT162b2 dose against SARS-CoV-2, followed by antibody waning among hemodialysis patients. The findings support the administration of vaccine boosters among ESKD patients. However, further research with larger sample sizes and longer follow-up periods is required to determine the immunogenicity of mRNA vaccine boosters. Future studies must analyze the T lymphocyte/ cell-mediated immunity in addition to humoral immune responses generated on triple BNT162b2 vaccination.  

*Important notice

medRxiv publishes preliminary scientific reports that are not peer-reviewed and, therefore, should not be regarded as conclusive, guide clinical practice/health-related behavior, or treated as established information.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Pooja Toshniwal Paharia

Written by

Pooja Toshniwal Paharia

Dr. based clinical-radiological diagnosis and management of oral lesions and conditions and associated maxillofacial disorders.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Toshniwal Paharia, Pooja Toshniwal Paharia. (2022, May 30). Hemodialysis patients obtain a robust humoral response from a third dose of the BNT162b2 vaccine, study finds. News-Medical. Retrieved on May 30, 2022 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220530/Hemodialysis-patients-obtain-a-robust-humoral-response-from-a-third-dose-of-the-BNT162b2-vaccine-study-finds.aspx.

  • MLA

    Toshniwal Paharia, Pooja Toshniwal Paharia. "Hemodialysis patients obtain a robust humoral response from a third dose of the BNT162b2 vaccine, study finds". News-Medical. 30 May 2022. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220530/Hemodialysis-patients-obtain-a-robust-humoral-response-from-a-third-dose-of-the-BNT162b2-vaccine-study-finds.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Toshniwal Paharia, Pooja Toshniwal Paharia. "Hemodialysis patients obtain a robust humoral response from a third dose of the BNT162b2 vaccine, study finds". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220530/Hemodialysis-patients-obtain-a-robust-humoral-response-from-a-third-dose-of-the-BNT162b2-vaccine-study-finds.aspx. (accessed May 30, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Toshniwal Paharia, Pooja Toshniwal Paharia. 2022. Hemodialysis patients obtain a robust humoral response from a third dose of the BNT162b2 vaccine, study finds. News-Medical, viewed 30 May 2022, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220530/Hemodialysis-patients-obtain-a-robust-humoral-response-from-a-third-dose-of-the-BNT162b2-vaccine-study-finds.aspx.

Suggested Reading

The link between androgens and COVID-19
Important methodology for targeting conserved epitopes of SARS-CoV-2 and an immune-focused approach in pan-sarbeco and universal CoV vaccine design
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine-associated tinnitus responds to transcranial magnetic stimulation
A 6.4 million genome analysis predicts dominant SARS-CoV-2 variants
Exploring antigenic traits of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron BA.5 and BA.4 subvariants
Neurological symptoms may persist for over one year in long-COVID patients
Study describes the symptom profiles of the main variants of SARS-CoV-2
Study shows glomerulonephritis after SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccination likely coincidental

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Vaccinated individuals with SARS-CoV-2 infection develop virus-specific T cells inside their noses