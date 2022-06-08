Women with PCOS more likely to be diagnosed with additional medical conditions, study shows

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is the most common endocrine disorder in women of reproductive age. In a study published in Acta Obstetricia et Gynecologica Scandinavica, women with PCOS were more likely than other women to also be diagnosed with migraine, hypertension, tendinitis, osteoarthritis, and endometriosis. Affected women were also using medications more often and reported their own health to be poorer than women without PCOS.

The study included 246 women with PCOS symptoms or diagnoses and 1,573 controls who were surveyed during their late reproductive years at age 46.

PCOS is often labeled as a reproductive concern; however, in most cases this is well managed with fertility treatments. Our study underscores the need for health professionals to acknowledge the risk for several comorbidities and increased health burden related to this common syndrome. Women should also be aware of this risk, and they should be supported by early diagnosis and treatment." Terhi T. Piltonen, MD, PhD, senior author, professor, University of Oulu, Finland