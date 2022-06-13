Researchers gain new insight into retroviral establishment in the koala genome

Historic virus infections can be traced in vertebrate genomes. For millions of years, these genomes have been repositories for retroviruses that incorporated their code into germline cells and were inherited as endogenous retroviruses (ERVs). Researchers from Uppsala University now provide new findings about retroviral establishment in the koala genome. The findings are being published in the journal PNAS.

The researchers examined the koala genome and found new ERV lineages, in addition to the previously known koala retrovirus (KoRV). KoRV has been associated with illness in koalas, such as cancer, and is in the process of becoming established as ERVs in the population. This has contributed to the koala being seen as a potential model for the establishment of retroviruses in real time and their health effects, a potential now reinforced by the unexpected distribution pattern of new ERV lineages.

By screening available koala genomes, we have identified novel ERV lineages. One of these is related to the squirrel monkey retrovirus, which is normally found in South/Central America. Many ERVs of this type are only found in a few koala individuals, which indicates that they are relatively new. It may even indicate an ongoing establishment in the population."

Mette Lillie, lead author of the study

Related Stories

Large-scale sequencing of entire genomes from species populations enables researchers to draw parallels between the novel ERVs and retroviruses that are currently establishing themselves, such as KoRV. Based on the distribution pattern of ERVs in the population and comparisons of how ERV lineages differ, the researchers conclude that additional active retroviruses may be discovered in koalas and other animal species that share the same environment. The observations are a driving force in the search for potentially active retroviruses in the Australian fauna, which have not yet been identified.

"The ERVs that have been left behind after retrovirus infections in the past now make it possible to uncover historical interactions between retroviruses and animal species, such as mapping how virus transmission has taken place. Variations in ERV distribution patterns within host populations can also be valuable as genomic markers, for example in management and protection of endangered species," says Patric Jern, who headed the study.

Source:

Uppsala University

Journal reference:

Lillie, M., et al. (2022) Expansion of a retrovirus lineage in the koala genome. PNAS. doi.org/10.1073/pnas.2201844119.

Posted in: Genomics

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Robust and highly multiplexed assay for identification of SARS-CoV-2 variants
Phylogenomic characterization of the first genome sequences of the monkeypox virus outbreak variant
RNA interference triggers that target SARS-CoV-2 genome
Study identified multiple siRNAs spanning the SARS-CoV-2 genome with potent antiviral activity
Researchers report the case of a non-vaccinated patient coinfected with SARS-CoV-2 Omicron BA.1 and BA.2
Study evaluates SARS-CoV-2 whole genome data from patients and staff in the VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System
Human genome sequenced in its entirety for the first time
A 6.4 million genome analysis predicts dominant SARS-CoV-2 variants

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Study investigates rapid nanopore whole-genome sequencing approach for identifying genetic variants