The past, present and future of aspirin in cardiovascular disease prevention

The International Aspirin Foundation A special edition issue of the Aspirin Summaries has been published '125 years of aspirin - the role of aspirin in CVD' issue 2022 .

This issue celebrates the role past, present and future of aspirin in the prevention of cardiovascular disease (CVD). We will look at the important role aspirin has in both primary and secondary CVD prevention and review its use across a variety of CVD states including myocardial infarction (MI), ischemic stroke, peripheral artery disease (PAD) and percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI). One example of this is the recent breakthrough for aspirin in CVD prevention for people with chronic kidney disease.

All the Aspirin Summaries are available to view on our website.

'Aspirin man' celebrating the career of Professor Peter Elwood

The Foundation were delighted to be present at the event, supported by MRC and hosted by Oxford University.

Source:

The International Aspirin Foundation

Posted in: Medical Condition News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Aspirin changes the way colorectal cancer cells evolve over time, study reveals
Fewer than 1 in 5 U.S. adults with Type 2 diabetes meet targets to reduce heart disease risk
Aspirin for non-obstructive coronary artery disease does not reduce major cardiovascular events
Low dose aspirin is downgraded for preventing cardiovascular disease
MUSC study sheds light on better ways to prevent and treat colorectal cancer
Understanding caregivers' attitudes toward post-operative opioid use in pediatric patients
AAN issues practice advisory for preventing second stroke in people with intracranial atherosclerosis
Clopidogrel monotherapy linked with reduced risk of net adverse clinical events, study finds

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
FAU researchers urge to prescribe aspirin based on benefit-to-risk not age