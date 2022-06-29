The past, present and future of aspirin in cardiovascular disease prevention

The International Aspirin Foundation A special edition issue of the Aspirin Summaries has been published '125 years of aspirin - the role of aspirin in CVD' issue 2022 .

This issue celebrates the role past, present and future of aspirin in the prevention of cardiovascular disease (CVD). We will look at the important role aspirin has in both primary and secondary CVD prevention and review its use across a variety of CVD states including myocardial infarction (MI), ischemic stroke, peripheral artery disease (PAD) and percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI). One example of this is the recent breakthrough for aspirin in CVD prevention for people with chronic kidney disease.

All the Aspirin Summaries are available to view on our website.

'Aspirin man' celebrating the career of Professor Peter Elwood

The Foundation were delighted to be present at the event, supported by MRC and hosted by Oxford University.