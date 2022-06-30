New therapy approaches can help when medicine is not enough for schizophrenia and psychosis

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (BBRF) is hosting a free webinar, "When Medicine is Not Enough for Schizophrenia and Psychosis" on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at 2:00 pm EDT. The presenter will be Dawn I. Velligan, Ph.D., Director of the Division of Community Recovery, Research and Training and Henry B. Dielmann Chair, Department of Psychiatry at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio. Dr. Velligan was a recipient of a 2016 Distinguished Investigator Grant and 2002 Independent Investigator Grant. Register today at BBRFoundation.org.

Many individuals experience continued symptoms for schizophrenia and psychosis despite the best medication treatments available. What are some of the therapy approaches that can help when medicine is not enough? How do these approaches work? Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., President and CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation and Host and Executive Producer of the public television series "Healthy Minds," will be the moderator.

This webinar is part of a series of free monthly "Meet the Scientist" webinars on the latest developments in psychiatry offered by the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation.

