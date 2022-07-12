American Roentgen Ray Society announces dramatic increase in AJR's impact factor in 2021

The American Roentgen Ray Society (ARRS) is proud to announce that the American Journal of Roentgenology (AJR) dramatically increased its impact factor in 2021, rising from 3.959 to 6.582. According to the 2022 edition of Journal Citation Reports, issued by analytics firm Clarivate, AJR's new and improved 6.582 impact factor corresponds with a rise in AJR's ranking among 136 journals in the Radiology, Nuclear Medicine, and Medical Imaging category from number 36 to number 23, now placing the journal in the 83rd percentile in the category (an increase from the 73rd percentile in 2020 and 70th percentile in 2019).

AJR's latest impact factor is a testament to the very high quality of work by our authors, in terms of both novelty and rigor. This growth is also an acknowledgment of the commitment and support of our many reviewers, as well as of our editorial board members." Andrew B. Rosenkrantz, MD, AJR's 13th Editor in Chief

Overall, AJR garnered 42,199 citations in 2021, ranking "the yellow journal" fourth among all radiology journals.

Published by ARRS, AJR is one of the specialty's leading peer-reviewed journals, publishing clinically oriented content across all imaging subspecialties and modalities relevant to radiologists' daily practice. Founded in 1907, the journal publishes hundreds of articles annually in a diverse range of formats, including original research, reviews, clinical perspectives, editorials, and other short reports. With a worldwide circulation of some 25,000, AJR also engages its audience across a spectrum of social media and digital communication activities.