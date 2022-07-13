Mount Sinai receives $4.2 million to establish a Proteogenomic Data Analysis Center

The Office of Cancer Clinical Proteomics Research at the National Cancer Institute (NCI) has awarded $4.2 million over five years to Mount Sinai researchers establishing a Proteogenomic Data Analysis Center (PGDAC) to advance cancer research and treatments. Proteogenomics, which studies the roles of proteins and genes within a cell or organism, is a crucial area of exploration to further our understanding of cancer.

The award supports the Center's work to identify potential biomarkers and drug targets for cancer, new insights into cancer biology, and bioinformatics tools to enable more advanced exploration and discovery from cancer-related datasets.

The Center's lead investigators, Pei Wang, PhD, Professor, Genetic and Genomic Sciences, and Avi Ma'ayan, PhD, Professor, Pharmacological Sciences, and Director of the Mount Sinai Center for Bioinformatics, will leverage their expertise in statistics/biostatistics, machine learning, data integration, systems pharmacology, and proteomics data modeling to further understand the proteogenomic complexity of tumors.

The centers of excellence are part of NCI's Clinical Proteomic Tumor Analysis Consortium (CPTAC) program, a national effort to advance and accelerate cancer research through the application of proteogenomics. Mount Sinai is one of 14 CPTAC centers nationwide.

Data generated and tools developed by the CPTAC centers will be made available to the public to help further advance and accelerate cancer research.