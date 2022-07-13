Study reveals a specific metabolic adaptation in some patients with acute myeloid leukemia

An article published in the journal Nature Communications describes a specific metabolic adaptation in some patients with acute myeloid leukemia affected by tandem mutations in the FLT3 gene. The findings, which could shed light on future specific-type combined therapies for these patients, is the result of the collaboration between the teams led by Professor Marta Cascante, from the Faculty of Biology, the Institute of Biomedicine of the University of Barcelona (IBUB) and the Liver and Digestive Diseases Networking Biomedical Research Centre (CIBEREHD), and Professor Jan Jacob Schuringa, from the University of Groningen (the Netherlands).

The study includes the participation of lecturer Silvia Marín (UB-IBUB) and its first author is the researcher Ayşegül Erdem, who finished her doctoral studies under the supervision of Cascante and Schuringa as part of the European project "Deciphering the metabolism of hematological cancers" (HaemMetabolome).

The great genetic and metabolic variability of acute myeloid leukemia

Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is a pathology with a high genetic, clinical and metabolic heterogeneity which hinders the success of the currently available therapeutic treatments. Specifically, the FTL3 internal gene duplications (FLT3-ITD+) represent the most prevalent mutations in AML patients and are associated with high relapse rates in those affected.

The new study defines a new specific metabolic profile related to the patients with the FLT3-ITD+ phenotype. To get the results, the team applied innovative techniques of metabolomics, proteomics and stable isotope-resolved metabolomics (SIRM). The team found that leukemic cells in patients with these mutations present high levels of the succinate-CoA Ligases enzymes and a high activity of the chain of mitochondrial electron transport complex II which provides energy to the cell metabolism.

Related Stories

Moreover, "the study shows for the first time that this subtype of leukemic cells uses the lactate as a substrate for mitochondrial respiration. Therefore, this profile of cancer cells could be sensitive to the simultaneous pharmacological inhibition of complex II of the respiratory chain and lactate transporter", notes Professor Marta Cascante, from the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biomedicine of the UB.

In all cells, the main substrates of the mitochondrial respiration chain are pyruvate (from glucose) and other carbohydrates and amino acids that lead to pyruvate, apart from ketone bodies, glutamine and fatty acids. "However, in general, lactate had not been described to date as a substrate of mitochondrial respiration in tumor cells", adds Marta Cascante, also ICREA Academic researcher.

Customized medicine depending on the identified mutations

As stated in the study, the chain of mitochondrial respiration in these leukemic cells could be inhibited pharmacologically if we combine synergistically the complex II inhibitors (specifically, TTFA and 3-NPA compounds) with those from the MCT1 lactate transporter (CHC and AZD3965).

This better knowledge of the metabolic profile of a patient's leukemic cells could lead to new and potential possibilities in the design of specific-type combined therapies according to the mutations identified at the genetic level. "Customized medicine, which aims to establish specific therapies for each patient according to the phenotype of their tumor, implies having the best knowledge of each patient's tumor in order to be able to offer them the best therapeutic option for their specific tumor", concludes researcher Marta Cascante.

Source:

University of Barcelona

Journal reference:

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-022-29639-0

Posted in: Molecular & Structural Biology | Cell Biology | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Researchers examine how structural violence can set the stage for poorer leukemia outcomes
Overall survival rate has nearly doubled for Ph+ ALL patients after hematopoietic stem cell transplant
20% of childhood AML cases associated with rare genetic changes inherited through family bloodlines
Promising results of combination treatment for acute myeloid leukemia to be presented at ASCO 2022
Adolescent and young adult leukemia survivors have reduced long-term survival compared to peers without cancer
Novel app can help doctors make better decisions for patients with leukemia.
Rare Cells Capable of Transforming into Leukemia may Provide new Insight into Leukemic Landscape
New research may open a window to treating aggressive form of B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Study identifies a genetic mutation linked to high risk of lethal childhood leukemia