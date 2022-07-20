New score shows improved prediction of mortality after acute kidney injury

Acute kidney injury (AKI) occurs commonly in critically ill patients admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) and is associated with high morbidity and mortality.

Prediction of mortality and recovery after an episode of AKI may assist bedside decision-making. In a study recently published in the American Journal of Kidney Diseases, researchers described the development and validation of a clinical model using data from the first 3 days of an ICU stay to predict hospital mortality and major adverse kidney events occurring up to 120 days after hospital discharge among critically ill adult patients who developed AKI within the first 3 days of an ICU stay.

The proposed clinical models exhibited good performance for outcome prediction and, if further validated, could enable risk-stratification for timely interventions that promote kidney recovery.