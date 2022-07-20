New score shows improved prediction of mortality after acute kidney injury

Acute kidney injury (AKI) occurs commonly in critically ill patients admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) and is associated with high morbidity and mortality.

Prediction of mortality and recovery after an episode of AKI may assist bedside decision-making. In a study recently published in the American Journal of Kidney Diseases, researchers described the development and validation of a clinical model using data from the first 3 days of an ICU stay to predict hospital mortality and major adverse kidney events occurring up to 120 days after hospital discharge among critically ill adult patients who developed AKI within the first 3 days of an ICU stay.

The proposed clinical models exhibited good performance for outcome prediction and, if further validated, could enable risk-stratification for timely interventions that promote kidney recovery.

Source:

National Kidney Foundation

Journal reference:

Neyra, J, A., et al. (2022) Prediction of Mortality and Major Adverse Kidney Events in Critically Ill Patients With Acute Kidney Injury. American Journal of Kidney Diseases. doi.org/10.1053/j.ajkd.2022.06.004

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Anti-rejection drug plus immunotherapy could change the lives of kidney transplant patients with cancer
Study explores antibody responses following three COVID vaccine doses in kidney transplant recipients
Commonly used blood test may not pick up kidney disease for people in Africa
Higher levels of physical activity associated with reduced risk of cardiovascular events in adults with CKD
Study uncovers an over-looked mechanism that likely contributes to autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease
What is the association between long-term salt usage behavior and risk of premature mortality?
Portable biosensor device for early detection of chronic kidney disease
The potential of tixagevimab–cilgavimab for treating hospitalized COVID-19 patients

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Regular exercise can reduce the risk of chronic kidney disease in people from lower socioeconomic backgrounds