AAMDSIF Patient and Family Conference to be held in Memphis

The University of Tennessee Health Science Center is partnering with the Aplastic Anemia & MDS International Foundation (AAMDSIF), along with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Regional One Health, and Baptist Memorial Hospital, to hold the AAMDSIF Patient and Family Conference for the first time in Memphis on July 23. AAMDSIF is a patient-focused non-profit organization committed to supporting patients and families living with aplastic anemia, myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), and other rare blood cancers and bone marrow failure diseases.

Hosted by Swapna Thota, MD, assistant professor in the Division of Hematology & Oncology, the AAMDSIF Patient and Family Conference will be held virtually and in-person at the Mooney Building, 875 Monroe Ave., from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Those wishing to attend virtually, will receive information about how to join, after completing registration. No registration fee required.

"By partnering with local institutions, the AAMDSIF Foundation implements educational seminars that provides patients suffering from rare blood cancers and diseases to meet and hear from the experts," Dr. Thota said. "It allows them to know their disease better, understand that they are not alone in this process, meet other families, and identify resources that would be helpful for them."

Founded in 1983, AAMDSIF's mission is to educate, support, and provide hope to patients and families globally. The foundation hosts patient and family conferences each year across the United States, with presentations by prominent medical experts in rare blood cancers and bone marrow failure diseases.

The conference features presentations from local and national speakers, support groups, and additional resources. Breakfast and lunch will be provided for those attending in-person. Around 80 families are currently registered for the event.

"I am excited to start increasing awareness in the community that we have experts here," said Dr. Thota regarding the opportunity to bring physicians from St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Regional One Health, Baptist Memorial Hospital, and the University of Tennessee Health Science Center. "We hope this is one of the many steps we take to improve outcomes for families suffering from aplastic anemia, PNH and MDS."