AAMDSIF Patient and Family Conference to be held in Memphis

The University of Tennessee Health Science Center is partnering with the Aplastic Anemia & MDS International Foundation (AAMDSIF), along with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Regional One Health, and Baptist Memorial Hospital, to hold the AAMDSIF Patient and Family Conference for the first time in Memphis on July 23. AAMDSIF is a patient-focused non-profit organization committed to supporting patients and families living with aplastic anemia, myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), and other rare blood cancers and bone marrow failure diseases.

Hosted by Swapna Thota, MD, assistant professor in the Division of Hematology & Oncology, the AAMDSIF Patient and Family Conference will be held virtually and in-person at the Mooney Building, 875 Monroe Ave., from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Those wishing to attend virtually, will receive information about how to join, after completing registration. No registration fee required.

Related Stories

"By partnering with local institutions, the AAMDSIF Foundation implements educational seminars that provides patients suffering from rare blood cancers and diseases to meet and hear from the experts," Dr. Thota said. "It allows them to know their disease better, understand that they are not alone in this process, meet other families, and identify resources that would be helpful for them."

Founded in 1983, AAMDSIF's mission is to educate, support, and provide hope to patients and families globally. The foundation hosts patient and family conferences each year across the United States, with presentations by prominent medical experts in rare blood cancers and bone marrow failure diseases.

The conference features presentations from local and national speakers, support groups, and additional resources. Breakfast and lunch will be provided for those attending in-person. Around 80 families are currently registered for the event.

"I am excited to start increasing awareness in the community that we have experts here," said Dr. Thota regarding the opportunity to bring physicians from St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Regional One Health, Baptist Memorial Hospital, and the University of Tennessee Health Science Center. "We hope this is one of the many steps we take to improve outcomes for families suffering from aplastic anemia, PNH and MDS."

Source:

University of Tennessee Health Science Center

Posted in: Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Appropriate guidance and follow-up needed for children at high risk for long COVID
New study to investigate focused ultrasound's role in addressing neurofibromatosis type 2
New $29 million grant awarded to five leading children’s hospitals for improving pandemic readiness
Parents become drug developers to save their children’s lives
Children with autism may not always process body movements effectively, study finds
Study investigates consumer product-related traumatic brain injuries among school-aged children
Invasive pneumococcal disease among children during the COVID-19 pandemic in England
Associations between whole blood viscosity and SARS-CoV-2-linked death

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Pain control method has revolutionized the experience for bone marrow donors, reduced the need for opioids